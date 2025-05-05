Darkest Hour: kündigen EU/UK Tour mit Bleeding Through an

„It feels unreal to the type the words, 30th Anniversary tour, but here we go! See you this fall EU & UK as we celebrate 30 years of Darkest Hour! When we started in 1995 we had no idea where this wild ride would take us, how much this band would enrich our lives, how thankful we would be for it all, and how hungry we would still be to keep the party going! We’ll be playing the most robust headline set we’ve ever played. We’ill be pull’n out all the hits, old jams, deep cuts, new cuts, new bangers, and everything in between!

Joining us will be long time friends, Bleeding Through who haven’t toured the EU/UK in over a decade. They’re releasing new music, and are as heavy, tight, and ready to destroy as ever. Shai Hulud who have been friends of ours, almost since our inception, and who have stood the test of time as one of the most underground, yet revered heroes of our scene. Denial Of Life are putting it all on the line as the opener and will set the night off with their unique style of hardcore / thrash / metal that fits right in on this line up!

Everyone one of these shows will be so special to us, get your tickets, tell your friends, and come celebrate with us this fall!“

Darkest Hour & Bleeding Through – EU/UK-Tour 2025

w/ Shai Hulud + Denial Of Life



26.09.25 Germany Köln Gebäude 9

03.10.25 Germany Bremen Tower

05.10.25 Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof

06.10.25 Germany Leipzig Naumanns

07.10.25 Germany Berlin SO36

10.10.25 Germany Nürnberg Hirsch

11.10.25 Switzerland Aarau Kiff

12.10.25 Germany München Backstage

Tickets: https://lnk.to/DHBT-EUROPE2025