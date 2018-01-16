Artist: Blackfinger

Herkunft: Pittsburgh, USA

Genre: Doom Metal

Label: M-Theory (Membran)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/blackfingermusic/events/

Bandmember:

Vocals – Eric Wagner

Guitar – Matthew Tuite

Guitar – Terry Weston

Bass – Matthew Cross

Drums – David Snyder

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

Hi Eric,

Time For Metal has done a review of your new album When Colors Fade Away. I think it is not only an amazing album, but it will be a classical doom album. What do you think?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

Why thank you, i appreciate it. I don’t know really about those kind of things, but it would be nice. i had a great time making it, like i have all of them.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

The band has a new lineup. What are the reasons to do a new lineup?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

I wasn’t really planning on doing another Blackfinger record, but i ended up moving to pittsburgh, and dave snyder, who is from there and was trouble’s touring drummer during plastic green head, came to see me and said we should do something, so i said why not and we just started putting the band together. Once we decided it was going to be another Blackfinger record, i thought was pretty cool that we had a different line up, but it sounded like the same band.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

What is the intention of the songs on When Colors Fade Away? Is it a concept album, or does every song have its own story? Is When Colors Fade Away a continuous musical development in comparison to the first album Blackfinger?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

The common thread through the 1st album is different colors. So i think it was a kind of metaphor for hope, or different feelings. I thought after i finished the 1st one, what would happen if the colors were gone, and i came up with the title in case i did another record. It was a cool segue. It is not a concept album, but just how i felt at that particular moment in time. Every song i’ve done since the beginning on the 1st trouble record are all connected; It’s my life.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

Allow me a few questions regarding your time as lead singer for Trouble. What is the difference being the singer of Blackfinger and being the singer of Trouble?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

There are different people, is all, really. lyrically, there is no difference. musically, there are different people writing the music, and they all have their own way of expressing that, which would be the thing that makes it different.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

What was the reason to split with Trouble in 2008?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

It was just time. I wanted to do new things. explore different music. I needed to experience new challenges in writing different kinds of songs, and just do what i wanted to do for a change.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

Is there any contact between the band members of Trouble and you?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

Only Ron, because of him being in the skull. Other than that, i have just been busy writing and touring, and we have all just kind of lost touch.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

After the split with Trouble we didn’t hear anything from you until 2014, when you released the album Blackfinger with your new band Blackfinger. What did you do in this long period between 2008 and 2014?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

I took a couple years off and did nothing. it was kind of tough. I went through 2 divorces at the same time, between Trouble and my wife. I have to admit, i didn’t handle it very well at times, but i knew the only way to get out of that was just to go back to what i love doing. So i started writing again, which became the 1st Blackfinger album. i haven’t stopped since.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

Will we see a promotion tour for the When Colors Fade Away album?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

Not sure. Blackfinger was never really meant to be a touring band. you never know, though. we will probably do a few shows here and there. I guess it all depends on if people want to hear it.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

And the question for all German fans: when will we see you with Blackfinger in Germany?

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

Hopefully soon.

Time For Metal / Jürgen S.:

Thank you for your honest answers to my questions

Blackfinger / Eric Wagner:

You’re welcome, kind sir! Believe me, the pleasure is all mine.

Kommentare

Kommentare