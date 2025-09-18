Dead Heat: veröffentlichen Video/Single „By My Will“ aus ihrem neuen Album

Die neueste Single der West-Coast-Crossover-Band Dead Heat trägt den Titel By My Will. Dieser mitreißende neue Hymne stammt vom kommenden Album Process Of Elimination, das am 10. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu By My Will hier an:

Produziert von der Band zusammen mit Paul Fig (Deftones, Trivium, Jerry Cantrell), ist Process Of Elimination das erste Album von Dead Heat bei Metal Blade. Auf elf kraftvollen Tracks erreicht die in Oxnard, Kalifornien, ansässige Band einen klanglichen und lyrischen Höhepunkt. Gegründet im Jahr 2016, entwickelt sich die Band ständig weiter. Gitarrist Justin Ton äußert: „I feel like unconsciously the music has become more complex with the songwriting and how we play live as well. We all naturally wanted to become better musicians and it shows in our music and live presence.“ Er fügt hinzu: „Our music has a metal/hardcore twist, but I’d say we intentionally leaned more and more metal in our sound.“

Process Of Elimination folgt der von der Kritik gefeierten EP Endless Torment, die 2023 veröffentlicht wurde. Das Album stellt eine musikalische Fortsetzung und Weiterentwicklung dar, während es thematisch oft die Abneigung von Dead Heat gegen die Mächtigen thematisiert.

Vokalist Chris Ramos erklärt: „Lyrically, I wanted to touch on a bit of everything, with every song about a different topic.“ Er fühlt, dass er in der Lage war, ein besseres Verständnis für das, was er zuvor auszudrücken versuchte, zu artikulieren.

Er beschreibt die Single By My Will: „By My Will is more or less about the idea of getting revenge on the ones who’ve hurt you and left you for dead. The message sent is basically that I now have the upper hand and ‚by my will‘ I will come out as the one on top in the end and make sure you know it.“

Process Of Elimination– Tracklist:

1. Perpetual Punishment

2. Annihilation Nation

3. Hidebound

4. The Order

5. Enemy

6. Seventh Gate

7. DH Stomp

8. Solace Denied

9. By My Will

10. Process Of Elimination

11. Hatred Bestowed

Process Of Elimination wird sowohl auf CD und in digitalen Formaten als auch auf Vinyl in verschiedenen Farbvarianten erhältlich sein:

Blood Moon (Red / Black Marbled – US)

Dusk (Orange / Red / Black Marbled – US)

180g Black (EU)

Yellow / Brown Merged (EU – Ltd. 300)

Swamp Green / Bone Merged (EU – Ltd. 200)

Dead Heat – Live-Termine

w/ 200 Stab Wounds, No Cure, Bastardane

11/03/2025 HQ – Denver, CO

11/04/2025 Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

11/05/2025 Eagle Aerie Hall – Las Vegas, NV

11/07/2025 The Ritz – San Jose, CA

11/08/2025 Goldfields – Sacramento, CA

11/09/2025 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

11/10/2025 The Rosetta Room – Mesa, AZ

11/12/2025 Soggie Doggy – Lubbock, TX **

11/13/2025 The Wave – Wichita, KS **

11/15/2025 The Stache – Grand Rapids, MI **

** ohne Bastardane

Dead Heat sind:

Justin Ton – Rhythmusgitarre

Ricky Garcia – Leadgitarre

Chris Ramos – Gesang

Yogie Rodriguez – Schlagzeug

Vincent Amador – Bass, Rhythmusgitarre

Lorence Chanch Meraz – Bass

Dead Heat online:

https://www.facebook.com/DeadHeat805

https://www.instagram.com/deadheat805