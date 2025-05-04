Death Angel: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Wrath (Bring Fire)“ vor Beginn der europäischen Sommertournee

Die Thrash-Legenden Death Angel sind mit neuer Musik zurück, und das nach sechs Jahren! Im Vorfeld ihrer bevorstehenden Summer Of Wrath Europatour hat die Band einen brandneuen Song mit dem Titel Wrath (Bring Fire) veröffentlicht. Der mitreißende neue Track und der Visualizer, erstellt von Tamara Lienas von Aimed & Framed, sind jetzt auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar.

Seht euch den Visualizer zu Wrath (Bring Fire) hier an:

Stream Wrath (Bring Fire): https://deathangel.bfan.link/wrath-bring-fire

Zum neuen Track äußert sich der Sänger Mark Osegueda folgendermaßen: „Wrath (Bring Fire) is the first Death Angel song featuring the whole band to be released since our 2019 Grammy nominated album Humanicide. This song was however written during the pandemic.

I wrote the lyrics and melody to this song in January of 2021. During that time I was, as all of us were, stuck at home lost, angry and very confused. I was also watching way more television than I usually had. One genre being medieval/fantasy shows which were kind of new to me as an adult. Yet! Were very popular during that time. Which makes sense in retrospect. We all needed some new forms of escapism from the worldwide Hell that we were all going through..That being said..It was partially what inspired these lyrics. An ancient/medieval fantasy end of the world war meets my actual approach in disputes..That can unfortunately, for all involved, turn very ugly if I’m pushed to a certain level or place when I feel I’m being wronged!

And.. As always for me.. Pen doesn’t hit the paper until I hear the music and that paints a picture and inspires a vision that ends up being my lyrics. And the music Rob wrote for this and the fantasy/medieval based shows I was watching at that time and the personal hell that I was going through, figuring out who the hell I was during that awful time in our collective history and marrying that with my true personal aggressions and fury that I still fight with to this very day when I feel I’ve been wronged inspired this song! And it does still happen to me and I’m sure all of us. It definitely still happens to me to this very day! Sometimes it still does by those that are supposed to be closest to me that think they must be more clever than me. When in actuality…They are just deceitful and so easily read.

Well..For those of you who can relate to this subject. Which I assume is most of us! This song is for you! Because if you are foolish enough to try to take advantage of me once or continually..To quote Al Capone: ’Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. I am kind to everyone, but when someone is unkind to me, weakness is not what you are going to remember about me.

That being said..When I come I’ll bring Fire!“

Death Angel – Summer Of Wrath European Tour 2025

June 6 – Gelsenkirchen, DE – Rock Hard Festival

June 7 – Gdansk, PL – Mystic Festival

June 8 – Plzen, CZ – Metalfest Open Air

June 10 – Milano, IT – Live Club

June 11 – Rome, IT – Eur Social Park

June 12 – Zürich, CH – Dynamo

June 14 – Leeuwarden, NL – Into The Grave Festival

June 16 – Dover, UK – The Booking Hall

June 17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

June 19 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

June 21 – Friedrichshafen, DE – Kulturhaus Caserne

June 23 – Villeurbanne, FR – Transbordeur

June 24 – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex de Toulouse

June 26 – Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest

June 27 – Lisboa, PT – Evil Live Festival

June 29 – Cartagena, ES – Rock Imperium Festival 2025

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 2025

Tickets: https://www.deathangel.us/tour

Die 1982 in San Francisco, Kalifornien, gegründete Band Death Angel zählt zu den wegweisenden Thrash-Bands ihrer Zeit, neben Größen wie Testament, Exodus, Possessed, Vio-Lence und Forbidden. Death Angel gilt als eine der einflussreichsten Thrash-Bands und hat insgesamt neun Studioalben veröffentlicht, darunter ihr neuestes, für einen Grammy nominiertes Album Humanicide.

Die fünfköpfige Formation, bestehend aus Rob Cavestany (Gitarre, Gesang), Mark Osegueda (Gesang), Ted Aguilar (Gitarre, Gesang), Will Carroll (Schlagzeug) und Damien Sisson (Bass), befindet sich am Ende einer sechsjährigen Welttournee zur Unterstützung von Humanicide, die kürzlich Auftritte in Asien, Europa, Nordamerika und Südamerika umfasste. Ohne Ermüdungserscheinungen setzt die Band ihre Mission im Namen des Metals im Jahr 2025 fort.

