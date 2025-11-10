Death Angel: veröffentlichen ihren Thrash-Headbanger „Cult Of The Used“

Die Thrash-Metal-Legenden Death Angel sind zurück, um mit ihrer kolossalen neuen Single Cult Of The Used das Jahr 2025 zu verwüsten. Ihr zweiter neuer Song seit sechs Jahren ist intensiver Pit-Brennstoff, der mit dem unverkennbaren stampfenden Rhythmus und den halsbrecherischen Riffs der Band ein Feuer entfacht. Der Track wird von einem atemberaubenden Animationsvideo begleitet, das von Tamara Llenas von Aimed and Framed erstellt wurde. Seht es euch hier an:

Cult Of The Used hier streamen: https://deathangel.bfan.link/cult-of-the-used

Gitarrist Rob Cavestany kommentiert den Song wie folgt: „Our new song Cult Of The Used is a depiction of society under hypnosis, being strategically manipulated and taken advantage of. It urges you to leave the so called reality behind…

Fendie Daywalker did a stellar job illustrating the Cult Leader ~ beckoning his blinded followers who remain in trance by his strangely charismatic facade, enchanted by the vibrant colors, mesmerized by his stare.

We wanted to release this song to coincide with our Act III US Tour which kicks off on November 26th in Denver and concludes with two nights at The Fillmore in San Francisco on December 18th and 19th for our 10th Annual Another Death Angel Xmas Show(s).’We haven’t headlined in the states since 2019 so we wanted to make it extra extra! Of course we’re excited to include Cult Of The Used in our setlist when we hit the road this month.“

Die neue Single von Death Angel folgt auf Wrath (Bring Fire), die Anfang dieses Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, und erscheint kurz vor der mit Spannung erwarteten Act III US-Tournee der Band und der 10. jährlichen Another Death Angel Xmas Show in San Francisco, die im Dezember stattfindet. Tickets sind ab sofort unter https://www.deathangel.us/tour erhältlich.

Death Angel – Act III US Tour 2025

Nov 26 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

Nov 28 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Nov 29 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theater

Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Dec 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

Dec 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater

Dec 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

Dec 5 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Dec 6 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Dec 7 – Reading, PA – Reverb

Dec 10 – Dallas, TX – Southside Balllroom

Dec 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Midtown

Dec 12 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

Dec 13 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes

Dec 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Dec 16 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Dec 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (10th Annual – Another Death Angel Xmas Show 2025)

Dec 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (10th Annual – Another Death Angel Xmas Show 2025)

Death Angel online:

https://www.facebook.com/deathangel

https://www.instagram.com/deathangelofficial