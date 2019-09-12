Debauchery: veröffentlichen neues Video

Debauchery zelebrieren das 15-jährige Jubiläum von Blood For The Blood God mit einer umfangreichen Compilation, die den gleichen Namen tragen wird und am 4. Oktober 2019 bei Massacre Records erscheint.

Das Album wird als 3CD Digipak mit einer Gesamtspielzeit von mehr als 3,5 Stunden, als Stream und Download sowie als Doppel-Vinyl LP mit einer Gesamtspielzeit von fast 1,5 Stunden erhältlich sein.

Das Video zu Bloodcrushing Heavy Metal kann man sich ab sofort ansehen.

Das 3CD Digipak sowie die Doppel-Gatefold Vinyl LP sind hier vorbestellbar » https://lnk.to/bloodforthebloodgod

Debauchery – Blood For The Blood God

CD 1

1. Beasts Of Balgeroth

2. Demonslayer

3. Butcherman

4. Ironclad Declaration Of War

5. Slaughter The Devil

6. Gorezilla

7. Praise The Blood God

8. Torture Pit

9. Murdermaker

10. German Warmachine

11. Warmachines At War

12. Man In Blood

13. Enemy Of Mankind

14. City Of Bones

15. Let There Be Blood

16. The Unbroken

17. Beyond The Eternity Gate

18. Blood For The Blood God (Re-recorded)

CD 2

1. There Is Only War (Remix 2019)

2. Blood God Rising

3. Blood God Kills

4. Heavy Metal Monsternaut

5. Masters Of The Killing Art

6. Slaughtercult Of Carnagers

7. Killerbeast

8. Animal Holocaust

9. Back In Blood

10. Butcher Of Bitches

11. Blowjob Barbie

12. Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire

13. Death Metal Warmachine

14. Lords Of Battle

15. Warfare (Feat. Schmier)

16. Zombie Blitzkrieg

17. Metal On Metal

18. Kings Of Carnage

19. Bloodcrushing Heavy Metal

CD 3

1. Slaughterman

2. Kill Maim Burn (Re-recorded)

3. Devourer Of Worlds

4. Hordes Of Chaos

5. Chainsaw Masturbation

6. The Fifth Battle

7. Wargrinder

8. Slaves To Darkness

9. Armies Of Immortals

10. Continue To Kill

11. Wolves Of The North

12. Honour And Courage

13. King Of Killing

14. Blood For The Blood God (Pussy Version)

15. Take My Pain

16. To Hell

17. Rocker

18. Walking Glory Roads

Debauchery – Blood For The Blood God

LP 1 – Side A

1. Beasts Of Balgeroth

2. Slaughter The Devil

3. Praise The Blood God

4. Torture Pit

5. Murdermaker

LP 1 – Side B

6. German Warmachine

7. Warmachines At War

8. City Of Bones

9. Warfare (Feat. Schmier)

10. Devourer Of Worlds

11. Hordes Of Chaos

LP 2 – Side A

1. There Is Only War (Remix 2019)

2. Let There Be Blood

3. Animal Holocaust

4. Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire

5. Kings Of Carnage

LP 2 – Side B

6. Blood For The Blood God (Re-recorded)

7. Death Metal Warmachine

8. Blowjob Barbie

9. Butcher Of Bitches

10. Kill Maim Burn (Re-recorded)

Debauchery live:

04.10.2019 DE Lübeck – Riders Cafe*

05.10.2019 DE Rostock – Alte Zuckerfabrik*

11.10.2019 DE Aalen – Rock It* +

12.10.2019 DE Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex* (New Evil Music Festival) +

25.10.2019 AT Graz – Explosiv* +

26.10.2019 AT Klagenfurt – ((stereo))* +

01.11.2019 AT Lenzburg – Met Bar*

15.11.2019 DE Gadenstedt – Black Hand Inn* +

16.11.2019 DE Cham – L.A. Cham*

22.11.2019 DE München – Backstage* +

23.11.2019 AT Wien – Viper Room* +

29.11.2019 DE Nürnberg – Der Cult* +

30.11.2019 DE Radolfzell – Bokle*

14.12.2019 DE Würzburg – Posthalle (X-Mas Metal Meeting)

20.12.2019 DE Berlin – Nuke Club* +

07.12.2019 DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)

21.12.2019 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser* +

22.12.2019 DE Ludwigsburg – Rockfabrik*

* Blutfest Tour w/ Balgeroth

+ w/ Eisregen

