Detset: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Grave“ auf ihrem neuen Label: Out Of Line Music

Detset aus Tampere, Finnland, haben bei Out Of Line Music für das nächste Kapitel ihrer Karriere gesignt. Detset ist einer der erfrischendsten Künstler, die Finnland seit Langem hervorgebracht hat. Und um die aufregenden Neuigkeiten zu feiern, wurde heute die Videosingle Graves veröffentlicht.

Sänger Sami Silvennoinen kommentiert die Single Graves wie folgt:

„I was at the crossroad with my life, so Graves lyrics came from that dark place. Deeper meaning of the song is that we only have a certain amount of grains of sand in our hourglass. You can repeat your mistakes as many times you like to. Your heart can be broken hundreds of times, but you can’t do anything about your past. All we have is the present. So let your mind be shattered, heartbroken, but don’t try to push those things away because the shadow will follow, and every invisible scar is attached to it. We have one life and one grave so embrace every scar you have. Everything happens for a reason.“

Der Song Graves ist die Geschichte über die zwei Seiten des Sängers Sami Silvennoinen, den dunklen Schatten, der ihn durch das Leben verfolgt, und den Kampf um seine andere Hälfte, um ihn zu verbergen. Das Video, das von der Band gedreht und produziert wurde, zeigt, wie viel Arbeit dieser Künstler in seine Karriere zu stecken bereit ist und wie unglaublich viel Kreativität dahintersteht. Für Sami persönlich ist das Außergewöhnlichste an Detset, dass es keine Grenzen gibt, „we can evolve with this band in any direction we want to go. Also, it is great to write lyrics that are a little edgy, but there is always a reason behind the words.“

„Detset means to me expression without any censorship. It tells about my personal struggles in a little twisted way, but those struggles are hidden inside those words. Detset also means brotherhood to me. As I said before, there have been ups and downs, but those things bring us closer,“ fasst Sami zusammen.

Der Frontmann fährt über das Signing bei Out Of Line Music fort: „There are lots of things going on right now. There are many live shows to come, and we are very excited about them. We hope that the current situation will be solved before those shows to enjoy live music safely. I can’t tell you everything yet, but many great things are happening with Detset. We are also very thrilled to be part of the Out Of Line family, and this deal is the next big step for Detset.“

Das Video Graves wurde hauptsächlich in einer Kiesgrube gefilmt, „bodybag shots were filmed at my place,“ fügt Sänger Sami hinzu, „our drummer Janne Putkisaari had the idea for this song, so we filmed this video.“ Eine kleine Anekdote zu diesem Video ist, dass Sami auch den Korpus, der im Video zu sehen ist, kreiert hat: „It was pretty funny to walk on the streets, in the middle of the day, carrying a body. Also, it was a very hot day when we filmed the parts where my body was painted black. My body was confused because the sweat could not get out of my body.“

Noch vor Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums haben Detset bereits Meilensteine erreicht, wovon viele Bands während ihrer gesamten Karriere nur träumen. Detset haben den finnischen Festival-Parcours erobert, sie spielten zahlreiche Support-Shows, und nach Graves wird die Band am 30. Juli ihre nächste Single und das dazugehörige Musikvideo zum Song So Offended veröffentlichen – stay tuned…

Detset Line-Up:

Sami Silvennoinen – Vocals

Eemeli Bodde – Guitar

Aleksi Isoaho – Guitar

Janne Putkisaari – Drums

Jonne Soidinaho – Bass

Detset online:

https://www.detsetband.com

https://www.facebook.com/detsetband