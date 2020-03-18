Dream Theater: The Distance Over Time Tour 2020 wird verschoben

Hier das Statement der Band:

As the global situation involving Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to unfold, many of our friends and family in the US and international music scene have already made the difficult decision to postpone any and all events currently scheduled.

In recognition of the importance and scale of this global pandemic, Dream Theater will adhere to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and governments worldwide, by postponing all currently scheduled performances.

As soon as possible, the promoters for each show will have ticketing and/or rescheduling information available.

We are deeply apologetic to our fans throughout the world who we were not yet able to reach on the current Distance Over Time – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From a Memory Tour. Please be assured, we have every intention of performing this show for you as soon as we’re sure that the safety of our fans will no longer be compromised. We are working right now to reschedule these dates, and will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. Please stay tuned for further updates, as we hope to announce rescheduled tour dates soon!

Obviously, the health and safety of the band, our touring crew, and all of our fans, friends and families is of paramount importance to us. We will continue to closely monitor the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and truly look forward to being able to reschedule any and all postponed dates, as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience during this crisis. We wish you — and those around you — good health!