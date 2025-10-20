Entheos: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Empty On The Inside“

Die Alternative Metal-Band Entheos hat am 16. Oktober eine brandneue, eigenständige Single mit dem Titel Empty On The Inside veröffentlicht, die von Malcolm Pugh inszeniert wurde. Das Video zu Empty On The Inside kann hier angesehen werden:

Sängerin Chaney Crabb äußert sich dazu: „Empty On The Inside‚ is a raw, cathartic song about pouring your entire soul into something that you thought would bring fulfillment to your life, but it only makes you feel empty in return. It is Entheos in our purest form, expanding on our grunge and alternative metal sound. This track truly marks the beginning of a new era for our band.“

Entheos – Headline Tour 2025

w/ Fallujah, The Zenith Passage, Tracheotomy

10/30/2025 Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA

10/31/2025 The Secret Group – Houston, TX

11/01/2025 RBC Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

11/02/2025 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/04/2025 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

11/05/2025 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/06/2025 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

11/07/2025 The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

11/08/2025 Backstage Bar – Las Vegas, NV

11/09/2025 Neck Of The Woods – San Francisco, CA

11/11/2025 Dante’s – Portland, OR

11/12/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

11/13/2025 The Big Dipper – Spokane, WA

11/14/2025 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

11/15/2025 HQ – Denver, CO

11/16/2025 Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

11/18/2025 Lefty’s – Des Moines, IA

11/19/2025 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

11/20/2025 Reggies – Chicago, IL

11/21/2025 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

11/22/2025 Lees Palace – Toronto, ON

11/23/2025 Foufounes – Montreal, QC

11/25/2025 Palladium (Upstairs) – Worcester, MA

11/26/2025 Empire Underground – Albany, NY

11/28/2025 The Meadows – Brooklyn, NY

11/29/2025 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

11/30/2025 Hangar 1819 – Greensboro, NC

12/02/2025 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

12/03/2025 Conduit – Orlando, FL

12/04/2025 Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA

12/05/2025 Eulogy – Asheville, NC

12/06/2025 The End – Nashville, TN

Entheos sind:

Chaney Crabb – Gesang

Navene Koperweis – Schlagzeug

Scott Carstairs – Gitarre

Michael Stancel – Gitarre

