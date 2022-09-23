Eva Under Fire: veröffentlichen Debütalbum „Love, Drugs & Misery“ inkl. neuem Video zu „Coming For Blood (ft. Matt Brandyberry of From Ashes To New)“

Eva Under Fire veröffentlichen heute ihr lang erwartetes Debütalbum Love, Drugs & Misery über Better Noise Music inkl. neuem Video zu Coming For Blood (ft. Matt Brandyberry von From Ashes To New). Die aus Detroit stammende Band feierte bereits große Erfolge mit Singles wie Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills), die auch auf dem The Retaliators Soundtrack zu hören ist und mittlerweile über 8 Mio. Streams weltweit verzeichnet. Zudem veröffentlichten sie ein Feature mit Jonathan Dörr von Ego Kill Talent zum Song Comatose und platzierten Heroin(e) auf dem Soundtrack zum Better Noise Film Sno Babies. Der Song konnte bis dato über 24 Mio. Streams generieren. Love, Drugs & Misery ist ab sofort überall erhältlich. Das Video zu Coming For Blood (ft. Matt Brandyberry von From Ashes To New) gibt es hier zu sehen:

Leadsängerin Eva Marie über die Veröffentlichung, „I’m really excited for people to finally hear this album in its entirety! All of us grew up playing together in the bar scene, including the producer we worked with on this album. So to finally be here feels surreal. The album title Love, Drugs & Misery is naming the themes you’ll hear in each of the songs. Conceptually, the title is meant to be a sequel to the old adage “sex, drugs and rock n roll.” I think that generation had a great time, maybe had a little too much fun, gave birth to our generation, then spun out of control and now we are left with ‚love, drugs, and misery.'“

Über Comatose und Heroin(e):

„Songs like Comatose and Heroin(e) present two sides of the same coin discussing addiction from both the perspective of the person struggling and the loved one who’s just trying to help.“

Über Misery und Unstoppable:

„We have songs like Misery and Unstoppable both discussing relationships, one is a woman scorned, the other describes my 1980s burnout parents‘ high school sweetheart love story.“

Über The Strong:

„Then you get to The Strong, I felt like this was a message I needed but couldn’t find so I wrote it for myself. We are a band that typically defaults to writing very vibey and meaningful songs so this one came together so naturally. It’s one of my favorites to perform live because we dedicate it as a love song to the crowd. The song is meant to be inspirational and honor each person’s struggle to be their best selves.”

Eva fügt hinzu, „The emotional roller coaster is not just tied to the lyrical content though. I think sonically there are upbeat bangers, swing-feel southern vibes, straight up anthems and pretty ballads all over this album! We definitely took some liberties pulling from all kinds of influences (from Journey to Christina Aguilera) but we did not forget that we’re a rock band so there’s plenty of epic guitar solos too. I hope everyone loves this album as much as we do!“

Coming For Blood (ft. Matt Brandyberry of From Ashes To New) ist ein Song für Kämpfer in dem From Ashes To New’s Matt Brandyberry zusammen mit der Band auftritt.

Matt Brandyberry von From Ashes To New über die Zusammenarbeit, „I am always flattered when another artist thinks of my voice and lyrics when creating music. After hearing the track Coming For Blood, my part was an immediate reaction, which in my experience is the truest contribution I can offer listeners. I am happy I could be a part of the essence that brings this song to life.“