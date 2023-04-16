Eva Under Fire: veröffentlichen neue Version des Black Sabbath-Klassikers „War Pigs“

Eva Under Fire haben ihre eigene Version von War Pigs veröffentlicht, ein Cover der legendären Black Sabbath-Hymne. Der Track wird über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht und kann ab sofort hier gestreamt werden:

Inhalt von YouTube anzeigen Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von YouTube anzuzeigen.

Erfahre mehr in der Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube. Inhalt von YouTube immer anzeigen

Sängerin Eva Marie über die Coverversion: “This cover pays tribute to yet another legend who has inspired us. My early days of falling in love with rock music included OzzFest and singing along to Black Sabbath on the way to school in the back of my parents minivan so it’s a bit of a full circle moment for me personally. It’s crazy that the lyrics in this song still ring true and are relevant today. Although the lyricism highlights the sad truth about the power hungry evils of the world, I also think it speaks volumes about how timeless this song really is. As a blue collar slave to the grind, I wanna thank Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath for this one. Generations later, we feel heard because of your song.”

Die Singleauskopplung folgt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2022, in dem Eva Under Fire ihr lang erwartetes Debütalbum Love, Drugs & Misery veröffentlichten, auf dem Tracks mit Gastauftritten von Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills, Jonathan Dörr (ehemals von Ego Kill Talent) und From Ashes To New enthalten sind. Obwohl sie ihr Album aufgrund der Pandemie verschieben mussten, feierte die Band große Erfolge mit Singles wie Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas von Ice Nine Kills), die ebenfalls auf dem The Retaliators-Soundtrack enthalten ist, weltweit mittlerweile über 10 Millionen Spotify Streams verzeichnet und bis auf Platz #2 in den deutschen Rock Radio Charts kletterte. Ihre nächste Single Unstoppable ist bereits ebenfalls auf dem besten Weg, um an diesen Erfolg anzuknüpfen.

Eva Under Fire kommen dieses Jahr erstmals nach Europa und werden im deutschsprachigen Raum in Berlin, Hamburg, München, Köln, Hannover, Stuttgart, Wiesbaden, Wien und Zürich live zu sehen sein. Sie begleiten Skillet als Special Guest auf ihrer Tour, nachdem sie in der Vergangenheit bereits mit Asking Alexandria, Atreyu und Nothing More unterwegs waren. Die vollständige Liste aller EU / UK Tour Dates gibt es hier: https://www.evaunderfire.com/

UK/European Tour Dates:

18 Apr Palais 12 – Bruxelles, Belgium

19 Apr Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

20 Apr Capitol Hannover – Hannover, Germany

22 Apr Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany

24 Apr Docks – Hamburg, Germany

25 Apr Stagebox – København, Denmark

27 Apr Arena COS Torwar – Warszawa, Poland

28 Apr Arena Gliwice – Gliwice, Poland

30 Apr Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany

02 Mai Tonhalle – Munich, Germany

03 Mai Halle 622 – Zürich, Switzerland

04 Mai Kulturzentrum Schlachthof – Wiesbaden, Germany

06 Mai Forum Karlín – Karlín, Czechia

07 Mai Gasometer – Wien, Austria

08 Mai Barba Negra – Budapest, Hungary

10 Mai Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

11 Mai LKA Longhorn – Stuttgart, Germany

13 Mai Salle Pleyel – Paris, France

14 Mai O13 – Tilburg, Netherlands

Eva Under Fire online

Facebook | Instagram