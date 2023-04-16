Ray Alder: kündigt zweites Soloalbum “II” an

Nach der fantastischen Resonanz auf das erste Soloalbum von Fates Warning-Sänger Ray Alder What The Water Wants im Jahr 2019 freut sich InsideOutMusic, die bevorstehende weltweite Veröffentlichung des Nachfolgewerks II am 9. Juni 2023 anzukündigen.

Wie schon beim Debüt What The Water Wants wurde das neue Album zusammen mit den Gitarristen Mike Abdow (Tourmitglied von Fates Warning) und Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) geschrieben – die beide auch bei ihren eigenen Songs Bass spielen -, mit Schlagzeuger Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield) eingespielt und von Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM) abgemischt. Ray Alders zweites Album trägt den schlichten Titel II, ist aber in musikalischer Hinsicht ein viel aufschlussreicheres, vielschichtigeres Werk als sein Vorgänger.

Ray Alder meldet sich über II wie folgt zu Wort:

“When we wrote the first solo album I wanted to try some different musical styles. I didn’t want it to be really heavy, but more musical with catchy choruses. I think we did a pretty good job on that first one.

But with this new album I wanted the music and lyrics to be darker and heavier. I think Mike did a fantastic job with the music. He listened to what I was saying and thinking musically. Tony knows that I like the big choruses and somewhat traditional sound. And of course Craig did an amazing job on the drums as usual. It’s an honor to be able to work with them.

This album is more of a reflection of what I heard going forward as a solo artist. Longer songs, deeper lyrics and really pushing myself vocally. I hope that whoever listens to it enjoys it as much as I did while working on it…”

Den Eröffnungs-Track This Hollow Shell seht ihr als Lyricvideo, gestaltet von Cloud Music Typography hier:

Ray Alder fügt über This Hollow Shell hinzu:

“This Hollow Shell is the first song to be released from my new solo album II. When I first heard this song I knew that it was going to be one of my favorites on the new album. It was dark and moody with tons of changes. It was like a huge blank canvas that I couldn’t wait to begin painting on. In the end it became one of the songs on the album that I am most proud of.”

Ray Alder – II

1. This Hollow Shell

2. My Oblivion

3. Hands Of Time

4. Waiting For Some Sun

5. Silence The Enemy

6. Keep Wandering

7. Those Words I Bled

8. Passengers

9. Changes

II ist erhältlich als Digipak CD Edition mit Bonustrack (eine Akustikversion von This Hollow Shell), als Digital Album (inkl. dem Bonustrack!) und als LP 180gr. Vinyl.

