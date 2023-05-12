Ray Alder: veröffentlicht neue Single/Video “Waiting For Some Sun” vom kommenden Soloalbum

Fates Warning-Sänger Ray Alder freut sich, einen weiteren neuen Song vom kommenden zweiten Soloalbum II zu veröffentlichen.

Seht euch den Track Waiting For Some Sun in einem stimmungsvollen Video an, das von Manu Giménez / MG Media Productions erstellt wurde:

Ray Alder sagt über Waiting For Some Sun folgendes:

“I wanted a totally different style for a song on the new album. Something that set itself apart from the rest. Mike and I got to talking and I said I want a song where the chorus is in the beginning but builds and gets bigger every time it repeats. Also dark with a lot of attitude. This is the music he came up with. I personally love how the vocal melody has nothing to do with the guitars. A sort of chaos that makes sense. At least to me…”

Ray Alders zweites Album trägt den schlichten Titel II, ist aber in musikalischer Hinsicht ein viel aufschlussreicheres, vielschichtigeres Werk als sein Vorgänger.

Das Album erscheint weltweit über InsideOutMusic am 09. Juni 2023!

Die erste Single und das Lyric-Video zum Eröffnungssong des Albums This Hollow Shell gibt es hier zu sehen: https://youtu.be/mAtTyoNWjxo

