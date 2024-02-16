Eyes & Death Goals Tour: neue Termine in Mainz und Berlin

Eyes: „We’re extremely stoked to finally be going back on the road, hitting up some of the countries we played festivals in this year and to top it off it’s with Death Goals, who completely blew our minds at ArcTanGent this year. This is our first EU tour since joining up with Doomstar Booking earlier this year and it couldn’t have been possible without them. See you out there, dums dums!“

Death Goals: „We’re super excited to be heading out to Europe with the incredible Eyes next February. As our first time touring outside the UK we couldn’t be more happy and grateful to be going out with a band who we both love immensely.”

Eyes & Death Goals 2024 Tour:

20.02.24 – Hafenklang | Hamburg – DE

21.02.24 – Kulturclub Schon Schön | Mainz – DE

22.02.24 – L’Amalgalme | Yverdons les Bains – CH

02.03.24 – Supamolly | Berlin – DE