Fire From The Gods: veröffentlichen neue Single „Soul Revolution“

Fire From The Gods haben ihre neue Single Soul Revolution inkl. Lyric-Video via Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Die Band mischt hierbei meisterhaft Gefühle von Inspiration und Aggression. Leadsänger AJ Channer singt „Life can beat you to the fucking ground, You gotta get mad and you gotta fight back“ und fordert die Zuhörer auf, „Change your heart, change your mind, change your soul“ für eine Soul Revolution. Nachdem sie in Europa vor kurzem unter anderem in Deutschland und Frankreich live zu sehen waren, wird die Band diesen Sommer zusammen mit Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth und The HU durch Nordamerika touren. Die Fans können sich auf Soul Revolution und SOS live freuen, Der Song wurde bereits von Loudwire wie folgt gelobt: “Fire From The Gods have captured that feeling of drowning in unease on their latest track, “SOS,” which is a blend of soaring, anthemic rock and rap with a little reggae flavor.” Das Lyric Video zu Soul Revolution gibt es hier zu sehen.





AJ Channer über die Inspiration zu den Texten, “Over our last two tours in the states and Europe, I’ve noticed a different look in the audience’s eyes. It seems to me that we desperately need a change and are on the brink of a revolution, not in the violent sense but a restructuring of ideals, realigning our hearts and minds. I believe the real revolution begins in the soul. This song is our battle cry, our call to unite.”



Das letzte Album, American Sun, erhielt nach seiner Veröffentlichung im Jahr 2019 positive Kritiken. Kurz darauf erschien auch American Sun (Reimagined). Die Platte diente als nachdenkliches Statement einer Band, die in ihrer Musik normalerweise zur Einheit aufruft, nachdem sie durch die aktuellen Ereignisse zu einem neuen Ansatz in ihrer Kunst inspiriert wurden.