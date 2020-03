Hier die Worte der Musiker:

„Wolves of France, Holland and Germany!

It is with great regret that we must announce that the European leg of our Wolf God tour is postponed.

The on-going Corvid 19 situation continues to worsen and as such we have to postpone our dates in France, Holland and Germany, for reasons beyond our control.

We will announce the rescheduled dates asap. All tickets will remain valid.