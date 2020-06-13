Startseite
Graspop Metal Meeting 2020: präsentieren „Infected by GMM2020 Virtual Festival“ und Aerosmith als Headliner 2021 erneut bestätigt

Mit der Absage des diesjährigen belgischen Festivals entstand ein tiefes Loch im Kalender der belgischen Metalheads. Jetzt gibt es zumindest eine alternative Veranstaltung – das Infected By GMM2002 – Virtual Festival. Das kostenfreie Alternativprogramm startet am 20.06.2020. Der Zeitplan hierfür wird in Kürze bekannt gegeben.

Hierzu der Veranstalter:

On 15 April we announced with a heavy heart that the 25th edition of GMM had been postponed until 2021.

But today we’ve got a spot of good news! Since we can’t let GMM weekend go by unnoticed, we’re organising a free virtual festival Infected By GMM-20 for all GMM fans on 20 June 2020.

Starting at 4 pm we will stream a total of 20 classic performances from our extensive GMM archives on all GMM social media channels (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter) and Proximus Pickx.

The line-up and timetable for Infected By GMM-20 will be announced soon!

 

Zusätzlich hat man erneut Aerosmith als Headliner für die 2021er Auflage des Festivals bestätigt.

