Happy Release Day
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 18/2025)

Die Metal- und Rock-Releases vom 28.04.2025 - 04.05.2025

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.

Releases der Kalenderwoche 18
DatumCoverartworkBandname - Albumname
Genre
01.05.2025Spiritwood - The Apparition Of Horns

Spiritwood - The Apparition Of Horns


Black Metal
02.05.2025Catalyst Symphony - The Light Inside

Catalyst Symphony - The Light Inside


Symphonic Metal
02.05.2025Crematory - Destination

Crematory - Destination


Gothic Metal
02.05.2025Hate - Bellum Regiis

Hate - Bellum Regiis


Blackened Death Metal
02.05.2025Herta - Crossing The Illusion

Herta - Crossing The Illusion


Progressive Metal
02.05.2025Leper Colony -Those Of The Morbid

Leper Colony -Those Of The Morbid


Death Metal
02.05.2025Misfire - Product Of The Environment

Misfire - Product Of The Environment


Thrash Metal
02.05.2025Nightfall - Children Of Eve

Nightfall - Children Of Eve


Doom Metal
02.05.2025Paradise Slaves - With Hell In His Eye

Paradise Slaves - With Hell In His Eye


Hardcore
02.05.2025Press Club - To All The Ones That I Love

Press Club - To All The Ones That I Love


Alternativ Rock
02.05.2025Sandfinger - Minus Illusion

Sandfinger - Minus Illusion


Thrash Metal
02.05.2025Skyjoggers - 12021 : Post-Electric Apocalypse

Skyjoggers - 12021 : Post-Electric Apocalypse


Psychedelic Space Rock
02.05.2025Under Ruins - Age Of The Void

Under Ruins - Age Of The Void


Epic Metal
02.05.2025Wilder. - Better Days

Wilder. - Better Days


Indie Rock
02.05.2025Your Spirit Dies - My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest

Your Spirit Dies - My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest


Metalcore
