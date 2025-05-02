Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 18/2025)

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.
Releases der Kalenderwoche 18
|Datum
|Coverartwork
|Bandname - AlbumnameGenre
|01.05.2025
Spiritwood - The Apparition Of HornsBlack Metal
|02.05.2025
Catalyst Symphony - The Light InsideSymphonic Metal
|02.05.2025
Crematory - DestinationGothic Metal
|02.05.2025
Hate - Bellum RegiisBlackened Death Metal
|02.05.2025
Herta - Crossing The IllusionProgressive Metal
|02.05.2025
Leper Colony -Those Of The MorbidDeath Metal
|02.05.2025
Misfire - Product Of The EnvironmentThrash Metal
|02.05.2025
Nightfall - Children Of EveDoom Metal
|02.05.2025
Paradise Slaves - With Hell In His EyeHardcore
|02.05.2025
Press Club - To All The Ones That I LoveAlternativ Rock
|02.05.2025
Sandfinger - Minus IllusionThrash Metal
|02.05.2025
Skyjoggers - 12021 : Post-Electric ApocalypsePsychedelic Space Rock
|02.05.2025
Under Ruins - Age Of The VoidEpic Metal
|02.05.2025
Wilder. - Better DaysIndie Rock
|02.05.2025
Your Spirit Dies - My Gnawing Pains Will Never RestMetalcore
