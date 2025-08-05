I See Stars: kündigen neues Album „The Wheel“ an, das am 12.09. über Sumerian Records erscheint

Auf die Frage zur Ankündigung äußerten I See Stars: „The last time we spent this much time on a record was our debut album, 3D. „The Wheel is a time capsule capturing the past seven years of our lives. It’s a culmination of everything we’ve experienced individually, together, and as human beings navigating the chaos of the world. While we don’t plan to wait this long before releasing another album, we’re deeply grateful for the time it took to make this one. We poured ourselves into it, and we hope our fans feel that. We’re proud to finally share The Wheel with you.“

Nach fast einem Jahrzehnt seit dem letzten Album von I See Stars gibt es endlich Neuigkeiten. In den letzten Jahren gab es zwar einige Hinweise und Einblicke, doch 2023 veröffentlichten die Pioniere des Electronicore vier Songs: Anomaly, Drift, Are We 3ven und D4MAGE Done. Im Jahr 2024 folgte dann Split. Alle fünf Songs sind auf dem neuen Album enthalten, das jedoch nur einen kleinen Teil dessen offenbart, was die Band – bestehend aus Brent Allen (Gitarre), Andrew Oliver (Keyboards/Programmierung), Devin Oliver (Clean und Unclean Vocals) und Jeff Valentine (Bass) – in petto hat. The Wheel, das sechste Studioalbum der Band, ist ein Werk im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes, das darauf ausgelegt ist, von Anfang bis Ende gehört zu werden und den Hörer vollständig in seine Welt eintauchen lässt. Es ist das Ergebnis von viel Geduld, Sorgfalt und Zeit, wobei einige Aspekte absichtlich und andere außerhalb der Kontrolle der Band lagen.

Nach der Veröffentlichung von Treehouse im Jahr 2016 und der anschließenden Tournee begann I See Stars tatsächlich mit der Arbeit an einem neuen Album. Doch als Covid zuschlug, wurde fast alles verworfen, um den Fokus neu auszurichten. Schließlich gab es nichts als Zeit, und die Band entschied sich, diese zu nutzen, um ein Album zu schaffen, das ihren eigenen Erwartungen gerecht wird und ihre künstlerische Vision vollständig widerspiegelt.

„It gave us the opportunity to take a step back and really dive into what we wanted to actually dig in and write“, sagt Jeff. „Not that what was done before was bad, but this gave the four of us an opportunity to sit in a room with each other and just write.“

So ist The Wheel ein vollständig ausgearbeitetes lebendiges Gedächtnis beider Epochen und platziert den Hörer direkt mit der Band. „It’s really kind of a special piece,” fährt Devin fort, “and you feel that in the journey when you’re listening to the album front to back. You feel us swimming in the mystery of what life was doing and where it was taking us.“

The Wheel – Trackliste:

1. Spin It

2. The Wheel

3. Eliminator

4. D4MAGE Done

5. Float

6. Drift

7. Are We 3ven?

8. Flood Light

9. Carry On For You

10. Split

11. Lost It (feat. Palaye Royale)

12. Afterdark

13. Anomaly

14. Curtain Call

Produziert von David Bendeth und größtenteils gemischt von Zakk Cervini – wobei auch Tom Norris an einigen Tracks mitwirkte – nahm The Wheel ein Eigenleben an, als die Band mit der Produktion begann. Das Album beginnt mit Spin It, das einfach den Klang eines sich drehenden Rades wiedergibt. Dies geschieht nicht nur aus ästhetischen Gründen. Im Studio drehte die Band jeden Tag ein webbasiertes digitales Rad, um zu bestimmen, an welchem Song sie arbeiten würden, was auch eine Möglichkeit war, dem kreativen Prozess etwas Leichtigkeit zu verleihen.

Neben der Idee von Schicksal und Zweck gibt es auf diesem Album auch einige komplexe und tief persönliche Themen. Der sehnsuchtsvolle, tragisch gefärbte Song Carry On For You – zweifellos einer der traurigsten und schönsten Songs des Albums – wurde geschrieben, nachdem Devin und Andrew ihren Onkel an Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs verloren hatten. Eine Reihe anderer Songs thematisiert Devins Kampf mit einer Erkrankung namens intrakranielle Hypertension, die durch zu viel Flüssigkeit im Gehirn verursacht wird.

„It made me very familiar with the hospital“, sagt Devin. „I was hospitalized for months on end and that lasted for about two years of my life. So a lot of this record is about that. I don’t deal with the chronic pain that I had from that anymore, and some would say the condition is in remission, but it’s really hard for me to listen to some of these songs—truly—because there were a lot of moments writing this record where I didn’t want to be alive. That’s really hard for me to admit, because I’m not that person who talks about this stuff openly. I talk about it through our music—my traumas come out through my artistic expression. So listening to the record really gets emotional for me, because I’m not in the same place I once was. I’m super grateful to not be in all that pain.“

All dies vereint sich zu einem Album, das sowohl intellektuell als auch viszeral, verletzlich und gleichzeitig kraftvoll ist, und so rein wie alles, was I See Stars in ihrer fast zwei Jahrzehnte langen Karriere geschaffen haben. Nach einer langen Zeit der Stagnation ist deutlich zu hören, wie erfrischt und belebt sie sind, selbst wenn der letzte Track Curtain Call in die Ferne rast. Dieses Lied ist, wie Devin es nennt, „ein Rad der Emotionen“ und endet mit einer Frage (nun, zwei), die immer wieder wiederholt wird: „Will you ever love? Will you ever love me?“ „Curtain Call is tapping on every fucking thing we talked about on the whole record in one song„, sagt Devin. „It’s almost like the wheel spinning in song form—it keeps turning round and is just racing through time and emotions. And the question we ask at the end of the song has a lot to do with the band. Will I ever be enough as an artist? Will the fans ever see us for everything we’ve put into this, which essentially at this point is our entire lives?“

Bereits beim ersten Hören dieses Albums wird klar, dass die Antwort auf beide Fragen ein eindeutiges Ja ist.