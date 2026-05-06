If These Trees Could Talk: neues Album „The Hidden Hand“ erscheint am 10.07. bei Metal Blade Records

2024 veröffentlichte die gefeierte Instrumental-Post-Rock-Band If These Trees Could Talk mit Trail Of Whispering Giants ihre erste neue Musik seit acht Jahren. Die Fans verlangten nach mehr. Das Warten hat nun ein Ende: The Hidden Hand, ein komplettes Album mit neun herausragenden, provokanten Songs, erscheint am 10. Juli bei Metal Blade Records.

Langjährige Fans und Neueinsteiger gleichermaßen werden von der atemberaubenden ersten Single des Albums, Blurry Creatures, begeistert sein.

Kelly merkt an: „The track embodies the raw nature of the If These Trees Could Talk sound by incorporating unrelenting riffs with epic highs and lows, ambient syncopated delays and a battle chant that stimulates the senses.“

Schlagzeuger und Bandmitbegründer Zack Kelly erklärt: „If These Trees Could Talk experience feels like a slow, wordless conversation between the inner and outer world best consumed like the score to a cinematic picture or a space for meditation, healing, and clarity.“

„This release means a lot to me not only spiritually but emotionally,“ fährt Kelly fort, der die Band 2005 zusammen mit seinem Bruder, Schlagzeuger Cody Kelly, gründete. „There were a lot of up-and-downs during the making of this album and the journey took longer than anticipated, but the end goal is to make music that holds an emotional imprint, and I hope we have succeeded.“

The Hidden Hand – Trackliste:

Archons Moon Machine Sea Of Glass Blurry Creatures Silence Between Mountains, Pt. 1 Silence Between Mountains, Pt. 2 Metanoia Flim Endlessly Connected

The Hidden Hand erscheint auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten:

Lava-Rotmarmor (USA)

Solar Flare Marmor (USA)

Purple Galaxy Marmor (USA)

180 g Schwarz (EU – Limitierte Auflage: 1000 Stück)

Tropischer Sonnenuntergangsmarmor (Orange/Purple/Weiß) (EU – Limitierte Auflage: 500 Stück)

Orange Oxblood (EU – Limitierte Auflage: 250 Stück)

The Hidden Hand bietet dieselbe Bandbreite an düsteren und atmosphärischen Klanglandschaften wie die vorherigen Alben der Band, vermittelt aber gleichzeitig ein Gefühl der Vollendung. „As we all get older and our musical tastes evolve, it’s more of a challenge to keep the sound of the band in a specific lane and not venture too far away from where we originally started.“

If These Trees Could Talk konzentrieren sich darauf, Klangkraft einzufangen und nutzen die drei Gitarren, um verschiedene Bereiche des Klangspektrums abzudecken. Kelly erklärt: „It’s almost the same way an orchestra would be set up with the bass guitar covering cello, the rhythm guitars holding down the woodwind section and the lead guitarist covering the strings section. No matter who comes up with a riff or where it starts, the end product must always have these three components present especially when transitioning from clean to heavy tones.“

If These Trees Could Talk sind:

Cody Kelly – Gitarre

Zack Kelly – Schlagzeug

Tom Fihe – Bassgitarre

Jeff Kalal – Gitarre

Mike Socrates – Gitarre

If These Trees Could Talk online:

https://www.instagram.com/ifthesetreescouldtalk

https://www.facebook.com/treescouldtalk