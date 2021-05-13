Startseite
Maren J.·
··1 Minute Lesedauer

If These Trees Could Talk: ‚Above The Earth, Below The Sky‘, ‚Red Forest‘, ‚The Bones Of A Dying World‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort erhältlich

Am 9. Juli werden If These Trees Could Talk Vinyl Reissues ihrer Alben Above The Earth, Below The Sky (2009), Red Forest (2012) und The Bones Of A Dying World (2016) via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Bestellt euch eure Exemplare ab sofort hier vor:

–Europe: eu.kingsroadmerch.com/metal-blade
–USA: indiemerch.com/metalbladerecords

Diese Versionen sind erhältlich:

If These Trees Could TalkAbove The Earth, Below The Sky:
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– sky blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– „Firefly“-dark teal marbled & splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– seafoam marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– green / black dust vinyl (US exclusive)

If These Trees Could TalkRed Forest:
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– dark wine red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– rose white metal & splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– violet marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– transparent peach marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
– clear / black dust vinyl (US exclusive)

If These Trees Could TalkThe Bones Of A Dying World:
– silver vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– gold vinyl (US exclusive)
– red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

If These Trees Could Talk online:
https://www.facebook.com/treescouldtalk

