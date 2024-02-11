If These Trees Could Talk: veröffentlichen Single „Trail Of Whispering Giants“, ihr Werk seit acht Jahren

Die gefeierte Instrumental-Post-Rock-Band If These Trees Could Talk melden sich mit der neuen Single Trail Of Whispering Giants zurück, der ersten neuen Musik der Gruppe seit acht Jahren, die Freitag über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht und gestreamt wird.

Trail Of Whispering Giants markiert die erwartete Rückkehr der Band aus Akron, Ohio, die von Schlagzeuger Zack Kelly und seinem Bruder Cody Kelly an der Gitarre angeführt wird. If These Trees Could Talk wurden vom Metal Hammer für „erhebenden Post-Rock, der kaskadenartige Gitarren über dichte Drums mit einer tiefen emotionalen Resonanz legt“ gelobt, während die dritte LP der Band und das Metal Blade-Debüt The Bones Of A Dying World von 2016 als „ein fließendes Meisterwerk, das auf komplexen, progressiven Traumlandschaften aufbaut“ bezeichnet wurde.

Die Kelly-Brüder haben im vergangenen Jahr an neuem Material gearbeitet und freuen sich darauf, Trail Of Whispering Giants zu veröffentlichen. „It has been a minute since our last album, and we cannot wait to get things moving again. Cody and I have tried to ignite a new vision for the music while keeping the same elements and old vibes that makes If These Trees Could Talk,“ verrät Zack Kelly. „I would like to send thanks to the fans all over the world for their undying support and patience!“

In der Beschreibung von Trail Of Whispering Giants sagt er, dass die Single „reminiscent of our songs Solstice and Earth Crawler from The Bones Of A Dying World and brings the same energy and ambiance as our previously released recordings.“

Die Band wird Trail Of Whispering Giants mit Live-Shows und Festivalauftritten supporten. If These Trees Could Talk werden am 26. Mai als Headliner auf dem Portals Festival in Hackney, UK, auftreten, was der erste Auftritt der Band in Großbritannien überhaupt ist. Außerdem werden sie am 17. Februar im Musica in Akron eine Special Show in ihrer Heimatstadt spielen und am 27. Juli auf dem jährlichen Post Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana, auftreten.

Seht euch If These Trees Could Talks Visualizer zu Trail Of Whispering Giants hier an:

Stream/Kauf des Tracks unter: metalblade.com/ifthesetreescouldtalk

Die 2005 gegründete Band If These Trees Could Talk veröffentlichte 2006 ihre gleichnamige Debüt-EP beim Indie-Label The Mylene Sheath, das 2009 auch ihr erstes Studioalbum Above The Earth, Below The Sky auf Vinyl, digital und als CD herausbrachte. Die Band veröffentlichte ihr zweites Album Red Forest im März 2012 selbst und ging im April desselben Jahres auf Europatournee. Nachdem sie bei Metal Blade unterschrieben und The Bones Of A Dying World veröffentlicht hatten, wurden die vorherigen Alben der Band 2021 und 2022 über das Label wiederveröffentlicht.

Diskografie:

Singles: Trail of Whispering Giants (2024) – VÖ: 08.02.2024

EPs: If These Trees Could Talk (2006)

Studio-Alben:

The Bones of a Dying World – 2016 (Metal Blade Records)

Red Forest – 2012

Above the Earth, Below the Sky – 2009

If These Trees Could Talk – Bestzung:

Tom Fihe – Bassgitarre

Jeff Kalal – Gitarre

Cody Kelly – Gitarre

Mike Socrates – Gitarre

Zack Kelly – Schlagzeug

If These Trees Could Talk online:

https://www.facebook.com/treescouldtalk

https://www.instagram.com/ifthesetreescouldtalk