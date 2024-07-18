Imminence: präsentieren neue Version von „Death By A Thousand Cuts“

Mit dem weltweiten Erfolg ihres aktuellen Albums The Black beweisen Imminence, dass sie einer der am schnellsten wachsenden und gefragtesten Acts der modernen Metalszene sind. Auch die mehrheitlich ausverkauften Termine ihrer kürzlich absolvierten ersten US-Headline-Tour sprechen in dieser Hinsicht Bände. Hinzu kommen Auftritte bei einigen der angesehensten Festivals des Sommers sowie Support-Slots für Bring Me The Horizon.

Für die Schweden ist all das aber kein Grund, einen Gang herunterzuschalten, im Gegenteil: Heute veröffentlichen Imminence eine neue Version des Songs Death By A Thousand Cuts mit Lucas Woodland, Sänger von Holding Absence.

Der sagt über die Zusammenarbeit: „I am so excited to be featured on this version of Death By A Thousand Cuts! Imminence is a band I have loved for a long time, first seeing them play back in 2019… To have watched their growth over the years has been special, and to be invited into their world to sing on this amazing track is an honour! I can’t wait for Imminence and Holding Absence fans to hear this tune – it’s a special one – and I hope I did it justice!“

Imminence-Sänger Eddie Berg ergänzt: „We’ve poured so much of ourselves into this album, and for us it really is ‚the year of The Black‘. We thought it would be interesting to revisit the songs with a new perspective, in this case with a feature artist to give new life to the track. Lucas is an incredible vocalist, and we’ve been following each other’s career for many years now. I’m honored to have him singing on one of our songs.“

Im Oktober führt ihre The Black EU-Tour die Band mit Unterstützung von Aviana und Allt nach Deutschland, Österreich und die Schweiz. Einige Shows sind bereits ausverkauft oder auf dem besten Weg dahin, die verbleibenden Tickets sind hier erhältlich.

Imminence live:

14.10.2024 – (CH) Zürich, Dynamo

16.10.2024 – (DE) Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

17.10.2024 – (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria (ausverkauft)

18.10.2024 – (DE) Leipzig, Täubchenthal

19.10.2024 – (DE) Frankfurt, Zoom

20.10.2024 – (DE) München, Muffathalle

22.10.2024 – (DE) Hamburg, Markthalle (ausverkauft)

23.10.2024 – (DE) Hannover, Capitol

24.10.2024 – (DE) Berlin, Columbia Theater (ausverkauft)

28.10.2024 – (AT) Wien, Simm City

