Imminence: kündigen neues Album „The Black“ für den 12.04.2024 an

Was sich mit den Singles Come Hell Or High Water, Desolation, Heaven Shall Burn, Death By A Thousand Cuts und Continuum angedeutet hatte, findet nun seinen vorläufigen Höhepunkt: Die schwedischen Metalcore-Visionäre Imminence werden am 12. April ihr neues Album The Black veröffentlichen – Vorbestellungen sind ab Montag, den 26. Februar, hier möglich.

Sänger und Violinist Eddie Berg: „This is the closest we’ve ever been to a self titled release, as this record speaks volumes about what Imminence is as a band. Drawing influences across our discography mixed with our Scandinavian roots, you can hear elements from our entire history, yet fueled by an insatiable hunger. The album is probably the most conceptual we’ve ever created, and I’ve never been more proud of a body of work before.“

Nicht nur in dieser Hinsicht markiert The Black einen Meilenstein in der Bandkarriere: Das Album ist das erste, das sie independent veröffentlicht. Gitarrist Harald Barrett erklärt: „We’ve always embraced the DIY ethos – it’s at the core of who we are. The success we’ve attained is a product of our own vision and hard work. While our incredible team has played a crucial role, we remain deeply immersed in every aspect of our band. The decision to go independent wasn’t made lightly; we had many internal debates about whether we were up for the challenge. Looking back at the singles released in this cycle and the milestones achieved in such a short time, there’s no doubt that going independent was among the wisest choices we’ve ever made.“

Passend zur Albumankündigung veröffentlichen Imminence die Daten ihrer The Black Tour EU-Tour, die sie im Oktober auch nach Deutschland, Österreich und die Schweiz führen wird. Tickets sind ab ebenfalls ab Montag, den 26. Februar hier erhältlich.

Imminence live:

14.10.2024 – (CH) Zürich, Dynamo

16.10.2024 – (DE) Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

17.10.2024 – (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria

18.10.2024 – (DE) Leipzig, Täubchenthal

19.10.2024 – (DE) Frankfurt, Zoom

20.10.2024 – (DE) München, Muffathalle

22.10.2024 – (DE) Hamburg, Markthalle

23.10.2024 – (DE) Musikzentrum

24.10.2024 – (DE) Berlin, Columbia Theater

28.10.2024 – (AT) Wien, Simm City

From Sweden with Love.

