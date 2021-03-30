Imperia: veröffentlichen offizielles Video zu „To Valhalla I Ride“

Die Symphonic Metaller Imperia haben am vergangenen Freitag ihr neues Album The Last Horizon veröffentlicht.

Seit heute kann man sich das offizielle Video zum Song To Valhalla I Ride ansehen:

The Last Horizon wurde von Jacob Hansen gemischt und gemastert, und ist als 2-CD Digipak sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich.

Imperia – The Last Horizon

Get it here » https://lnk.to/thelasthorizon

CD 1

1. Dream Away

2. Starlight

3. To Valhalla I Ride

4. Flower And The Sea

5. Blindfolded

6. While I Am Still Here

CD 2

1. Only A Dream

2. Where Are You Now

3. I Still Remember

4. Dancing

5. My Other Half

6. One Day

7. I Send You My Love

8. Let Down (Piano Version)

Symphonic Metal / Gothic Metal

2-CD Digipak • Digital

Release: 26/03/2021

http://imperiaband.com

https://www.facebook.com/imperiaband

https://twitter.com/Imperiaband

https://www.youtube.com/user/Imperiaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/imperiaband

https://spoti.fi/3o1Bfm8

Quelle: Massacre Records