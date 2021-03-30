Startseite
Imperia: veröffentlichen offizielles Video zu „To Valhalla I Ride“

Die Symphonic Metaller Imperia haben am vergangenen Freitag ihr neues Album The Last Horizon veröffentlicht.

Seit heute kann man sich das offizielle Video zum Song To Valhalla I Ride ansehen:

 

The Last Horizon wurde von Jacob Hansen gemischt und gemastert, und ist als 2-CD Digipak sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich.

Imperia – The Last Horizon

Get it here » https://lnk.to/thelasthorizon

CD 1

1. Dream Away
2. Starlight
3. To Valhalla I Ride
4. Flower And The Sea
5. Blindfolded
6. While I Am Still Here

CD 2

1. Only A Dream
2. Where Are You Now
3. I Still Remember
4. Dancing
5. My Other Half
6. One Day
7. I Send You My Love
8. Let Down (Piano Version)

Symphonic Metal / Gothic Metal
2-CD Digipak • Digital
Release: 26/03/2021

 

http://imperiaband.com
https://www.facebook.com/imperiaband
https://twitter.com/Imperiaband
https://www.youtube.com/user/Imperiaofficial
https://www.instagram.com/imperiaband
https://spoti.fi/3o1Bfm8

 

Quelle: Massacre Records

