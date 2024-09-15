Iotunn: veröffentlichen Lyric-Video „Twilight“ vom kommenden Full-Length-Album

Twilight ist die neueste Single des dänisch/flämischen Progressive-Metal-Kollektivs Iotunn. Der epische neue Track stammt aus dem zweiten Album Kinship, das am 25. Oktober über Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird.

„Somehow this song is coherent, but it’s got lots of twists and turns and references within its own frame. It’s always very exciting to be in search of the perfect balance when there’s too many ingredients. Also, it’s a rocking song that’s going to be fun to play at concerts“, kommentiert Gitarrist Jens Nicolai Gräs.

Jesper Gräs führt weiter aus: „Twilight is all about energy. The fundamental main riff was written during the time right after [Motörhead’s] Lemmy [Kilmister] died and I wrote this to celebrate his legend and musical influence. From the get-go, it was about high speed, flow, and groove and with the creative process together with Jens Nicolai and later the full band, it evolved into soundscapes of atmosphere as we know it from the Iotunn sound – combining the heavy metal with the atmospheres. Lots of Nordic touches to it; lots of epic-ness.“

Seht euch das Lyric-Video zu Twilight hier an:

Das bereits veröffentlichte Video zu I Feel The Night findet ihr hier.

Kinship ist ein gewaltiges Album, das dem Urmeer entsprungen ist. Es ist eine mythologische Reise durch acht Tracks, die sowohl musikalisch als auch textlich immense Sphären umspannen und die tiefen Wurzeln der menschlichen Natur erforschen, ihre Verbindung und Trennung mit allem und jedem, und wie unsere Entscheidungen uns selbst und das gelebte Leben immer definiert haben.

Das Album zeigt, wie Iotunn ihre musikalischen Welten in ihrem bisher größten Ausmaß entfalten, was in den Jahren der Entstehung des Albums eine Traumleistung war.

„In my mind, Kinship is a grand work of heavy metal art, one that I am very proud to have taken part in creating“, bemerkt Drummer Bjørn Wind Andersen. „Musically, it encompasses so many different colors and emotions. It is, in many ways, the music to which I’ve always dreamt of contributing drums. It is the finest accomplishment this far, for me personally and for the band.“

Bassist Eskil Rask fügt hinzu: „Kinship marks another monumental milestone for Iotunn and for myself as a bass player. Our shift to more atmospheric and organic songs has led me to discover new approaches to my instrument and in some areas to reinvent myself as a bass player. I can’t wait to release this record and bring it to the live stages.“

Die Trackliste zu Kinship findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

Das Artwork und die Kunstwerke von Kinship wurden von dem Tusche- und Graphitzeichner und Künstler Saprophial (Hammers Of Misfortune) erstellt, während das Design und Layout von Art Director Brian Ames bei Metal Blade Records entworfen wurde. Kinship wurde von Jacob Hansen in den Hansen Studios Dänemark (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, The Black Dahlia Murder, Volbeat, Týr) gemischt und gemastert.

Kinship wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie als Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten erhältlich sein:

– Dark Jade Marbled (US)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Olive Beige Marbled (EU)

– Teal w/ Red, Orange + Yellow Splatter (EU – Ltd. 300)

– Bright Orange (EU – Special Edition feat. expanded 20-page booklet + patch – Ltd. 1,000)

Pre-Order: metalblade.com/iotunn

Iotunn Live:

9/13/2024 Copenhagen Metal Fest – Copenhagen, DK

4/05/2025 Epic Fest – Roskilde, DK

Iotunn Besetzung:

Jón Aldará – Gesang

Jens Nicolai Gräs – Gitarre

Jesper Gräs – Gitarre

Eskil Rask – Bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen – Schlagzeug

