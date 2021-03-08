Jess And The Ancient Ones: veröffentlichen am 21.05. ihr neues Album “Vertigo”

Was auf dem Vorgängeralbum The Horse & Other Weird Tales begann, wird auf Vertigo weitergeführt und vertieft.

Wer es gerne vielseitig hat, fährt mit den acht neuen Tracks auf Vertigo genau richtig. Vom sanft-feurigen Eröffnungstrack Burning Of The Velvet Fires bis zum fast schon Heavy-Metal-mäßigen nihilistischen Banger Born To Kill ist Vertigo eine spiralförmige Reise in klassicher heavy Finnish Psych-Rock Manier.

Songwriter und Gitarrist Thomas Corpse sagt Folgendes zum neuen Album:

“To me this album sounds like a dark horse – a brother to the previous album. There’s a strange ominous feeling that hovers upon the entire album, maybe it’s the feeling of nostalgia that’s arising from the lyrics.”

https://www.facebook.com/jessandtheancientones

Quelle: Oktober Promotion & Management