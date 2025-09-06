Jet Jaguar: veröffentlichen mit „Fool’s Paradise“ eine neue Single und ein Video

Die mexikanische Metal Band Jet Jaguar hat eine neue Single und ein Video zum Song Fool’s Paradise veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auch auf dem kommenden Album Severance enthalten.

Die Band sagt über das Video: „A biting satire aimed at far-right ideology and conspiracy culture, Fool’s Paradise is a first-person mockery of the anti-science mindset. With sharp lyrics and a driving sound, the track takes aim at flat-earthers, anti-vaxxers, and the rise of reactionary politics in the U.S.!“

Severance erscheint am 24. Oktober 2025 über Steamhammer/SPV als CD, LP und Digital.