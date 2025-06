Khnvm: neues Album „Cosmocrator“ erscheint im August 2025 über Testimony Records

Den Videoclip zum ersten Track Fetid Eden könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

Sänger und Gitarrist Obliterator kommentiert: „Our new single, Fetid Eden, is not mere music – it’s a visceral report from the heart of conflict. The track plunges listeners into the brutal aftermath of war, where shattered dreams lie scattered like debris across ravaged landscapes, and the echoes of loss reverberate through the silence. This is a soundscape where the weight of existence is amplified by the relentless machinery of war, and every breath is a struggle against the suffocating grip of despair. Fetid Eden serves as a stark reminder of the enduring human cost of conflict, a descent into the gore-soaked reality that lies beyond the headlines. As the lead single of our upcoming album, it signals our unflinching commitment to confronting the darkest aspects of the human condition in a world consumed by violence.“

Cosmocrator – Trackliste:

1. Purgatorial Pyre

2. Fetid Eden

3. Mercurial Remnants

4. Fathomless Misery

5. Cosmocrator

6. Venom Spawn

7. Haunting Blight