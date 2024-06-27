Leprous: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video “Silently Walking Alone” vom kommenden Album “Melodies Of Atonement”

Die norwegische Rockband Leprous freut sich, eine zweite Single/Video zu ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten 8. Studioalbum Melodies Of Atonement zu veröffentlichen, das am 30. August 2024 über InsideOutMusic weltweit erscheinen wird.
Silently Walking Alone zeigt einmal mehr eine völlig neue Seite von Leprous, in der sie ihre progressiven Wurzeln ablegen und einen Sound kreieren, der aufregend anders, abenteuerlich und zugleich vertraut ist. So klingen Leprous im Jahr 2024 und beweisen, dass die Band fest entschlossen ist, eine ganz neue Qualität abseits der Heavy Metal-Landschaft zu erreichen.
Leprous’ Sänger Einar Solberg meldet sich zum neuen Song wie folgt zu Wort:
“Silently Walking Alone is the first song of the album, and it gives a whole other vibe than our previous album. It’s very electronic, epic, simplistic and heavy. It’s kind of the sister song of Atonement sound wise, but you’ll be up for some surprises when it comes to the rest of the album. The song is about gradually learning to be OK by myself, and to be OK in my own company. Hikes and nature have helped me quieting my mind and becoming more leveled.”
Seht das offizielle Musikvideo zu Silently Walking Alone, unter der Regie von Dariusz Szermanowicz / www.g13.film hier:
Leprous haben außerdem eine ganz besondere und exklusive Europa-Headline-Tour für 2025 angekündigt, bei der sie jeden Abend ein einzigartiges Set spielen werden. Die Städte und Veranstaltungsorte wurden von der Band selbst ausgesucht und auf der Tour wird es das erste Mal sein, dass Europa Melodies Of Atonement live hören kann, ebenso wie alle ihre Fan-Favoriten und mehr.
Leprous sagen:
“We’ll do 7 very exclusive shows with Leprous in Europe for Melodies Of Atonement. This time we will take the show and production to a new level, so if you wanna experience the ultimate Leprous show, this is it!”
Leprous live 2025
An Exclusive Evening with Leprous
16.01. – MADRID (ES) – Music Station
17.01. – PARIS (FR) – Salle de Pleyel
31.01. – LONDON (UK) – 02 Forum
01.02. – WARSAW (PL) – Progresja
07.02. – TILBURG (NL) – Poppodium 013
08.02. – COLOGNE (DE) – Carlswerk
15.02. – OSLO (NO) – Sentrum Scene
Leprous live 2024
03.07. – ATHENS (GR) – Rockwave Nights
05.07. – JOENSUU (FI) – Illovaarirock
11.07. – BRONNOYSUND (NO) – Rootsfestivalen
13.07. – LIGNANO SABBIADORO (IT) – Arena Alpe Adria
28.07. – MANCHESTER (UK) – Radar Festival
03.08. – BRASOV (RO) – Rockstadt Extreme Fest
w/ Monuments, Fight The Fight
04.09. – NASHVILLE (TN) – Eastside Bowl
05.09. – ATLANTA (GA) – Progpower USA
06.09. – CHARLOTTE (NC) – The Underground
07.09. – BALTIMORE (MD) – Rams Head Live!
08.09. – MCKEES ROCKS (PA) – Roxian Theatre
10.09. – BUFFALO (NY) – Town Ballroom
11.09. – TORONTO (ON) – The Opera House
12.09. – MONTREAL (QC) – Beanfield Theatre
13.09. – NEW YORK (NY) – Webster Hall
14.09. – CAMBRIDGE (MA) – The Sinclair
15.09. – PHILADELPHIA (PA) – Union Transfer
17.09. – PONTIAC (MI) – The Crofoot Ballroom
18.09. – CLEVELAND (OH) – House of Blues
19.09. – CHICAGO (IL) – Metro
20.09. – MADISON (WI) – Majestic Theatre
21.09. – MINNEAPOLIS (MN) – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
23.09. – ENGLEWOOD (CO) – Gothic Theatre
24.09. – SALT LAKE CITY (UT) – Soundwell
26.09. – SAN FRANCISCO (CA) – August Hall
27.09. – ANAHEIM (CA) – House of Blues
28.09. – MESA (AZ) – The Nile Theatre Underground
30.09. – DALLAS (TX) – Granada Theater
01.10. – AUSTIN (TX) – Mohawk
02.10. – HOUSTON (TX) – White Oak Music Hall
04.10. – ORLANDO (FL) – The Plaza Live
05.10. – FORT LAUDERDALE (FL) – Revolution
Leprous live 2025
04.-09.04. – MIAMI (FL) – Cruise To The Edge
Tickets sind hier erhältlich: www.leprous.net/tours
Das Album vorbestellen kann man hier: https://leprousband.lnk.to/MelodiesOfAtonement
Der digitale Pre-save ist hier möglich: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/