Leprous: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video “Silently Walking Alone” vom kommenden Album “Melodies Of Atonement”

Die norwegische Rockband Leprous freut sich, eine zweite Single/Video zu ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten 8. Studioalbum Melodies Of Atonement zu veröffentlichen, das am 30. August 2024 über InsideOutMusic weltweit erscheinen wird.

Silently Walking Alone zeigt einmal mehr eine völlig neue Seite von Leprous, in der sie ihre progressiven Wurzeln ablegen und einen Sound kreieren, der aufregend anders, abenteuerlich und zugleich vertraut ist. So klingen Leprous im Jahr 2024 und beweisen, dass die Band fest entschlossen ist, eine ganz neue Qualität abseits der Heavy Metal-Landschaft zu erreichen.

Leprous’ Sänger Einar Solberg meldet sich zum neuen Song wie folgt zu Wort:

“Silently Walking Alone is the first song of the album, and it gives a whole other vibe than our previous album. It’s very electronic, epic, simplistic and heavy. It’s kind of the sister song of Atonement sound wise, but you’ll be up for some surprises when it comes to the rest of the album. The song is about gradually learning to be OK by myself, and to be OK in my own company. Hikes and nature have helped me quieting my mind and becoming more leveled.”

Seht das offizielle Musikvideo zu Silently Walking Alone, unter der Regie von Dariusz Szermanowicz / www.g13.film hier:

Leprous haben außerdem eine ganz besondere und exklusive Europa-Headline-Tour für 2025 angekündigt, bei der sie jeden Abend ein einzigartiges Set spielen werden. Die Städte und Veranstaltungsorte wurden von der Band selbst ausgesucht und auf der Tour wird es das erste Mal sein, dass Europa Melodies Of Atonement live hören kann, ebenso wie alle ihre Fan-Favoriten und mehr.

Leprous sagen:

“We’ll do 7 very exclusive shows with Leprous in Europe for Melodies Of Atonement. This time we will take the show and production to a new level, so if you wanna experience the ultimate Leprous show, this is it!”

Leprous live 2025

An Exclusive Evening with Leprous

16.01. – MADRID (ES) – Music Station

17.01. – PARIS (FR) – Salle de Pleyel

31.01. – LONDON (UK) – 02 Forum

01.02. – WARSAW (PL) – Progresja

07.02. – TILBURG (NL) – Poppodium 013

08.02. – COLOGNE (DE) – Carlswerk

15.02. – OSLO (NO) – Sentrum Scene

Leprous live 2024

03.07. – ATHENS (GR) – Rockwave Nights

05.07. – JOENSUU (FI) – Illovaarirock

11.07. – BRONNOYSUND (NO) – Rootsfestivalen

13.07. – LIGNANO SABBIADORO (IT) – Arena Alpe Adria

28.07. – MANCHESTER (UK) – Radar Festival

03.08. – BRASOV (RO) – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

w/ Monuments, Fight The Fight

04.09. – NASHVILLE (TN) – Eastside Bowl

05.09. – ATLANTA (GA) – Progpower USA

06.09. – CHARLOTTE (NC) – The Underground

07.09. – BALTIMORE (MD) – Rams Head Live!

08.09. – MCKEES ROCKS (PA) – Roxian Theatre

10.09. – BUFFALO (NY) – Town Ballroom

11.09. – TORONTO (ON) – The Opera House

12.09. – MONTREAL (QC) – Beanfield Theatre

13.09. – NEW YORK (NY) – Webster Hall

14.09. – CAMBRIDGE (MA) – The Sinclair

15.09. – PHILADELPHIA (PA) – Union Transfer

17.09. – PONTIAC (MI) – The Crofoot Ballroom

18.09. – CLEVELAND (OH) – House of Blues

19.09. – CHICAGO (IL) – Metro

20.09. – MADISON (WI) – Majestic Theatre

21.09. – MINNEAPOLIS (MN) – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

23.09. – ENGLEWOOD (CO) – Gothic Theatre

24.09. – SALT LAKE CITY (UT) – Soundwell

26.09. – SAN FRANCISCO (CA) – August Hall

27.09. – ANAHEIM (CA) – House of Blues

28.09. – MESA (AZ) – The Nile Theatre Underground

30.09. – DALLAS (TX) – Granada Theater

01.10. – AUSTIN (TX) – Mohawk

02.10. – HOUSTON (TX) – White Oak Music Hall

04.10. – ORLANDO (FL) – The Plaza Live

05.10. – FORT LAUDERDALE (FL) – Revolution

Leprous live 2025

04.-09.04. – MIAMI (FL) – Cruise To The Edge

Tickets sind hier erhältlich: www.leprous.net/tours

Das Album vorbestellen kann man hier: https://leprousband.lnk.to/MelodiesOfAtonement

Der digitale Pre-save ist hier möglich: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/