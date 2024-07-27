Loudblast: geben Details zum neuen Album „Altering Fates And Destinies“ bekannt

Es ist fast vier Jahrzehnte her, dass ihr erstes Demo Behind The Dark Mist veröffentlicht wurde. Ja, so lange. Und ja, 2025 feiern Loudblast ihren 40. Geburtstag, mit vielen besonderen Events und Überraschungen. Aber das wird erst nächstes Jahr sein.

Vorerst haben sich Loudblast dafür entschieden, im Jetzt zu leben und in der Zwischenzeit das vielleicht überraschendste und gewagteste Album ihrer langen Karriere zu veröffentlichen.

Auch wenn er das Material freiwillig als „ziemlich old-school“ beschreibt, spricht Buriez über Altering Fates And Destinies als ein sehr persönliches Album.

„It’s a good synthesis of what we stand for in 2024. We don’t forget where we come from yet we didn’t set any boundaries and vowed to do whatever the fuck we wanted.”

Er fährt fort: „Altering Fates And Destinies is a very dark album, powerful and more mid paced than its predecessors , it’s definitely one of our heaviest album so far in terms of patterns, sound and production wise.“

Seht euch hier das Lyric-Video zu From Beyond II (The Return) an:

Die Band kommentiert: „The opening song of Altering Fates And Destinies has a “pretty old-school” vibe, this is a very organic and straight to the point song From Beyond II (The Return) is also dwelling back in the Lovecraft mythos but also referencing Loudblast’s own history by offering a sequel to a track of our 1989 debut album, Sensorial Treatment which can also be read as the story of the beginning as a band.“

Altering Fates And Destinies – Tracklisting:

1. From Beyond II (The Return)

2. Putrid Age Of Decay

3. Crystal Skin

4. Miserable Failure

5. He Who Slumbers

6. Son Of Nameless Mist

7. Dark Allegiance

8. Inhale The Void

9. Cursed And Veiled

10. Fortress

11. They’ll Never Catch The Glint Of Sunlight Again *

12. The Path To The End *

13. Forbidden Pleasure *

*Bonustrack

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Altering Fates And Destinies wurde produziert und gemastert von HK Krauss in den Vamacara Studios.

Artwork: Khaos Diktator

Diskografie:

2024 – Altered Fates and Destinies*

2020 – Manifesto. *

2017 – III Decade Live Ceremony (CD/DVD) *

2014 – Burial Ground *

2011 – Frozen Moments between life and Death *

2009 – Loud, Live & Heavy (DVD)

2009 – Original Album Classics

2004 – Planet Pandemonium

2000 – Legacy Video Live

2000 – A Taste Of Death

1999 – Live Submission Tour

1997 – Fragments

1995 – The Time Keeper

1993 – Sublime Dementia *

1993 – Cross The Threshold *

1991 – Disincarnate *

1989 – Sensorial Treatment *

1987 – Licensed To Thrash *

* veröffentlicht oder wiederveröffentlicht bei Listenable Records

