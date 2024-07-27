Ec{c}entric Pendulum: veröffentlichen das Lyric-Video zu „Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed“

Die indische Progressive-Death-Metal-Band Ec{c}entric Pendulum hat das neue Lyric-Video zu Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt aus dem Longplayer Perspectiva Infernalis, der am 6. September über Subcontinental Records erscheinen soll. Das neue Werk – erhältlich als CD, Vinyl und digital – enthält 7 Tracks im Stil von Cynic, Death und Opeth!
Das Lyric-Video zu Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed könnt ihr hier ansehen:
Ec{c}entric Pendulum sind:
Ashish Kumar – Gitarre
Ankit Suryakanth – Gitarre
Arjun Mulky – Gitarre
Arun Natarajan – Gesang, Bass, Gitarre
Kevin Paradis – Schlagzeug (Gast)
Vibhas Venkatram – Schlagzeug
Hannes Grossmann – Schlagzeug auf In Pretence (Gast)
