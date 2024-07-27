Cory Marks: veröffentlicht neue Single/Video „(Make My) Country Rock“ (feat. Sully Erna, Mick Mars & Travis Tritt)

Cory Marks freut sich, sein zweites Studioalbum Sorry For Nothing ankündigen zu können, das am 11. Oktober über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht wird. Das Album enthält 13 Songs, die sich zu gleichen Teilen aus einer einzigartigen Mischung aus knackigem Arena-Rock und stampfendem Roots-Country zusammensetzt.

Die neue Single (Make My) Country Rock liefert einen vielversprechenden Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album und enthält Gastbeiträge von Sully Erna, Sänger der Multi-Platin-Hard-Rock Band Godsmack, dem legendären Gitarristen Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe) und dem mehrfach mit Platin ausgezeichneten Country Star Travis Tritt. (Make My) Country Rock. Produziert von Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert) bringt Cory bereits mit der ersten Zeile – ‚I’ve been known to piss some people off / From the Sunset Strip to small town honky tonks / I’ve been behind both kinds of bars‘ – Fans von Country und Rock gleichermaßen zusammen, während der Refrain stolz verkündet: „Ain’t ever gonna stop/ I’m gonna make my country rock“.

„What can I say…I’m country, I’m rock“, betont Marks. „That’s exactly what this song is and what I sing about. It may piss people off, but I know a lot more listeners out there are gonna be happier when they hear it. I can say that my friends and features on this track agree too! I’m gonna make my country rock!“

Seht euch das Video zu (Make My) Country Rock hier an:

Sorry For Nothing ist der Nachfolger von Marks‚ gefeiertem Debütalbum Who I Am, das die Hit-Single Outlaws & Outsiders hervorbrachte. Der Song landete in US auf Platz #1 der Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales-Charts und auf Platz 5 der Country Song-Charts auf iTunes. In Deutschland kletterte der Song bis auf Platz #3 der Rock Radio Charts.

Produziert von Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman) und Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), reichen die 13 Songs auf Sorry For Nothing von Country im Stil von Merle Haggard über Bluegrass, geradlinigen Arena-Rock-Hymnen, akustischem Country-Folk im Stil der Eagles bis zu groovigen Metal Riffs, die beinahe nach Pantera klingen.

„They’re all Cory Marks„ kommentiert er. „I’m very familiar with both genres. I try to mix country music with rock and a dash of metal, mash it all up and that’s my sound. This album features the best songs I’ve written since Covid. It’s a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting, to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs… something for everyone. Whether you’re a rock fan, a metal fan or a country music fan, my mission is to reach anyone who feels a little different.“

Sorry For Nothing – Tracklisting:

1. (Make My) Country Rock (Feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars)

2. Guilty (Feat. DL of Bad Wolves)

3. Whiskey For Sale

4. Sorry For Nothing

5. Drunk When I’m High

6. 17

7. Fast As I Can

8. Tough To Be Strong

9. A Lot Like Me

10. 1949

11. Lit Up

12. Late Night Of Drinking Again

13. Learn To Fly

Marks wird im Herbst in US zusammen mit der Multi-Platin-Rockband Theory of A Deadman auf Tour gehen um seine neue Musik vorzustellen. In der Vergangenheit tourte Marks bereits mit Künstlern wie Five Finger Death Punch, ZZ Top und Brantley Gilbert durch US und stand 2023 mit Nickelback auf der Hauptbühne des jährlichen Boots And Hearts Festivals in Toronto.

