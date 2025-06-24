Margarita Witch: mit der neuen Single „Witches‘ Candle“ läuten die Doom Rocker die Vorfreude auf ihr zweites Album „Strung Out In Hell“ ein

Die britischen Heavy Metal- und Doom Rock-Vertreter Margarita Witch Cult aus Birmingham präsentieren einen elektrisierenden zweiten Vorgeschmack auf ihr bevorstehendes zweites Album Strung Out In Hell, das am 18.07.2025 über Heavy Psych Sounds Records veröffentlicht wird.

Zu dem Song sagen sie: “Witches’ Candle takes no prisoners – a relentless, thrashing beast of a track that is as merciless as the mythical, soul-harvesting coven of its inspiration. More vocal harmonies than you could shake a broomstick at, absolutely ripping guitar and bass solo-showdown, all reeled off at breakneck speed with surgical precision. The perfect soundtrack to a descent into the lower world.”

Seht euch das neue Video von Margarita Witch Cult zu Witches‘ Candle hier an: