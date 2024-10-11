Mental Cruelty: kündigen neue Digital Deluxe Edition vom aktuellen Album „Zwielicht” für den 13.12.2024 an

Mental Cruelty haben eine neue überarbeitete Single aus der am 13. Dezember erscheinenden digitalen Deluxe Edition ihres Albums Zwielicht veröffentlicht. Fans können jetzt hier den Visualizer für Mortal Shells (Orchestral Version) sehen.

Mental Cruelty sagen über den Song: “Mortal Shells first made its debut on our record Zwielicht, capturing the essence of epic soundscapes that combine both modern and classical influences. The original track is rich in dynamics, mood, and atmosphere, weaving together cinematic drama with subtle complexity. Now, reimagined as a full orchestral piece by our very own guitarist Marvin Kessler, Mortal Shells has evolved into something even more powerful and emotionally charged.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary works of John Williams, Richard Wagner, and Howard Shore, this orchestral version amplifies the grandeur and depth of the original. The sweeping strings, majestic brass, and rhythmic intensity not only enhance the existing soundscape but also showcase the track’s natural affinity for orchestral adaptation. It’s a perfect union of cinematic storytelling and symphonic tradition, embodying the spirit of these great masters while standing on its own as a monumental piece.”

Mental Cruelty schließen sich unter anderem mit Carnifex und Cryptopsy zusammen, um in den Vereinigten Staaten und Kanada auf Tour zu gehen. Gestartet am 4. Oktober in Pomona, CA, führt die Tour durch alle größeren Städten des Landes und endet am 3. November in Reno, NV.

Am 11. November beginnt die Tour mit Cradle Of Filth in Europa, wo sie unter anderem in Deutschland, Frankreich, Spanien, Dänemark und der Schweiz auftreten werden.

EU Tour (w/ Cradle Of Filth, Butcher Babies, Black Satellite):

By Order Of Dragon

11.11 – Cologne 🇩🇪

13.11 – Hamburg 🇩🇪

14.11 – Aarhaus 🇩🇰

15.11 – Stockholm 🇸🇪

16.11 – Gothenburg 🇸🇪

18.11 – Prague 🇨🇿

19.11 – Ljubljana 🇸🇮

20.11 – Milan 🇮🇹

22.11 – Barcelona 🇪🇸

23.11 – Madrid 🇪🇸

24.11 – Lisbon 🇵🇹

26.11 – Bilbao 🇪🇸

28.11 – Lyon 🇫🇷

29.11 – Pratteln 🇨🇭

30.11 – Vaureal 🇫🇷

02.12 – Luxembourg 🇱🇺

03.12 – Karlsruhe 🇩🇪

04.12 – Berlin 🇩🇪

05.12 – Amsterdam 🇳🇱

07.12 – Liege 🇧🇪

08.12 – Tilburg 🇳🇱