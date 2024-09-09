Mercyful Fate: veröffentlichen am 01.11. neue Vinyl-Version von „Don’t Break The Oath“ (40th Anniversary) über Metalblade Records

Don’t Break The Oath, das zweite Studioalbum der dänischen Heavy Metal-Ikonen Mercyful Fate, wird am 1. November auf Metal Blade Records in einer speziellen Vinyl-Wiederveröffentlichung erscheinen. Ursprünglich 1984 über Roadrunner Records veröffentlicht, feiert die Metal Blade-Edition das 40-jährige Jubiläum des bahnbrechenden Albums!

Der Gründer und CEO von Metal Blade, Brian Slagel, kommentiert: „We’re here to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most legendary albums of all-time: Mercyful Fate’s Don’t Break The Oath. At Metal Blade, we’re extremely honored and happy to be repressing the album on vinyl and the band will be celebrating the anniversary by releasing a whole bunch of really cool merch. So, check it out, go get the repressing, and enjoy and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Don’t Break the Oath!“

Monte Conner, A&R-Chef von Nuclear Blast Records und ehemaliger VP of A&R bei Roadrunner Records, fügt hinzu: „How do you follow up Melissa, one of the greatest metal debuts of all time? An album that features a song called Satan’s Fall, that contains enough riffs for any other metal band to have written an entire album from. You follow it up by doing it again a mere year later with Don’t Break The Oath, featuring even better production, and songs that are even more fleshed out and have more meat on the bone. Tracks like Gypsy, The Oath, and Come To The Sabbath are metal classics for the ages, but honestly I could add the other six songs on the album to that list. Every track is an undeniable classic for the ages. They just don’t make albums like this anymore! Having later worked at Roadrunner Records, the label that released this album in 1984, I am thrilled to see it reaching a whole new generation of metalheads 40 years later, and what better label to do the honors than the mighty Metal Blade.“

Die 40. Jubiläumsausgabe von Mercyful Fates Don’t Break The Oath wird auf speziellem Ruby Red-Vinyl erscheinen.

Don’t Break The Oath – Tracklisting:

Side A:

1. A Dangerous Meeting

2. Nightmare

3. Desecration Of Souls

4. Night Of The Unborn

Side B:

1. The Oath

2. Gypsy

3. Welcome Princess Of Hell

4. To One Far Away

5. Come To The Sabbath

Vorbestellungen unter: metalblade.com/mercyfulfate und weitere Merch-Artikel unter: eustore.mercyfulfatecoven.com

Mercyful Fate Besetzung:

King Diamond – Gesang, Keyboard, Cembalo

Hank Shermann – Gitarren

Michael Denner – Gitarren

Timi Hansen – Bass

Kim Ruzz – Schlagzeug

