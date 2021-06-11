Naraka: veröffentlichen heute ihre neue Single „Cursed“

Naraka ist eine französische Band mit Mitgliedern aus Paris und Südfrankreich. Das Debütalbum In Tenebris erscheint am 08.Oktober digital via Blood Blast Distribution. Der Stil von Naraka ist eine Mischung aus Modern, Death, Thrash und Black Metal mit einigen symphonischen Parts. Das Album wurde von Logan Mader (Machine Head) gemischt und das Artwork von Seth Siro Anton (Septicflesh) entworfen. Es gibt zwei Feature auf dem Album. Veronica Bordachinni ist auf dem Track „Of Blood and Tears“ zu hören und Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle of Filth, Antiqva) auf dem Track „Mother of Shadows“. Naraka wird im Herbst 2021 mit Fleshgod Apocalypse auf Tour sein.

Gitarrist Jean-Philippe Porteux (JP) sagt folgendes zur ersten Single:

„Today is the release of our first single ‚Cursed‘ taken from our upcoming album In Tenebris, we hope you’ll like it! ‚Cursed‘ is fast and aggressive song, which is the perfect introduction to our band. Naraka is mix of many metal styles that will appeal to a wide spectrum of metalheads. Make sure to follow us to discover our music and universe; we have music videos many more surprises to come.“

Mehr zum Album In Tenebris: