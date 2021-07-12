Naraka: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Mother Of Shadows“ featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth)

Naraka haben am Freitag ihre zweite Single Mother Of Shadows featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth) veröffentlicht.

Die Band sagt Folgendes zum neuen Song:

„Mother Of Shadows is our second single and first music video. Lindsay Schoolcraft (Antiqva, Cradle Of Filth) appears as guest on the song and in the music video. She do the clean vocals and harps in the song. We are really proud of this collaboration with Lindsay, the song had the atmospheres like some symphonic black metal bands with a powerful production with the mixing of Logan Mader.“

Naraka ist eine französische Band mit Mitgliedern aus Paris und Südfrankreich. Das Debütalbum In Tenebris erscheint am 8.Oktober digital via Blood Blast Distribution. Der Stil von Naraka ist eine Mischung aus Modern, Death, Thrash und Black Metal mit einigen symphonischen Parts. Das Album wurde von Logan Mader (Machine Head) gemischt und das Artwork von Seth Siro Anton (Septicflesh) entworfen. Es gibt zwei Features auf dem Album. Veronica Bordachinni ist auf dem Track Of Blood And Tears zu hören und Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth, Antiqva) auf dem Track Mother Of Shadows. Naraka wird im Herbst 2021 mit Fleshgod Apocalypse auf Tour sein.

In Tenebris Tracklist:

01. In Tenebris

02. Cursed

03. The Black

04. Of Blood And Tears

05. Dream And Wait

06. Antra Daemonium

07. Darkbringer

08. Mother Of Shadows

09. Sleeping In Silence

10. The Great Darkness

11. Compendium Maleficarum

https://narakaofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/officialnaraka