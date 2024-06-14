Necrot: kündigen „Lifeless Birth“ Europatour 2024 an

Necrot erklären: “We are so excited to finally come back to Europe, it has been way too long and with our new album Lifeless Birth it’s the perfect occasion for us to come drill some skulls! See you all at the shows, don’t miss it!!”

26.07.24 – Tolmin (SL) – Tolminator Festival

27.07.24 – Steenwijk (NL) – Stonehenge Festival

28.07.24 – Charleroi (BE) – MCP Apache

31.07.24 – Pratteln (CH) – Z-7 – supporting Abbath

01.08.24 – Vienna (AT) – Arena – supporting Abbath

02.08.24 – Litomerice (CZ) – Death Coffee Party

03.08.24 – Dortmund (DE) –Dortmund Deathfest

04.08.24 – Den Haag (NL) – Musicon

07.08.24 – Berlin (DE) – Reset Club

08.08.24 – Jaromer (CZ) – Brutal Assault

09.08.24 – Waldmunchen (DE) – Void Fest

10.08.24 – Schlotheim (DE)­ – Party San Open Air

11.08.24 – Copenhagen (DK) – Stengade

12.08.24 – Hamburg (DE) – Logo

13.08.24 – Den Bosch (NL) – Willem II ­ – supporting Aborted

14.08.24 – Weiher (DE) – Live Music Hall – supporting Aborted

15.08.24 – Dresden (DE) – HD

16.08.24 – Warsaw (PL) – Hydrozagadka

17.08.24 – Poznan (PL) – Pod Minoga

18.08.24 – Krakau (PL) – Gwarek

20.08.24 – Kassel (DE) – Goldgrube

24.08.24 – Firenze (IT) – Cpa Fi-Sud

25.08.24 – Varese Lonate Ceppino (IT) – Black Inside

Necrot sind:

Luca Indrio – Gesang/Bass – Songschreiber und Texter

Sonny Reinhardt – Gitarre

Chad Gailey – Schlagzeug

Necrot online:

https://necrot.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/necrot_official

https://www.facebook.com/cyclesofpain