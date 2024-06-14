Necrot: kündigen „Lifeless Birth“ Europatour 2024 an

Necrot erklären: “We are so excited to finally come back to Europe, it has been way too long and with our new album Lifeless Birth it’s the perfect occasion for us to come drill some skulls! See you all at the shows, don’t miss it!!”
26.07.24 – Tolmin (SL) – Tolminator Festival
27.07.24 – Steenwijk (NL) – Stonehenge Festival
28.07.24 – Charleroi (BE) – MCP Apache
31.07.24 – Pratteln (CH) – Z-7 – supporting Abbath
01.08.24 – Vienna (AT) – Arena – supporting Abbath
02.08.24 – Litomerice (CZ) – Death Coffee Party
03.08.24 – Dortmund (DE) –Dortmund Deathfest
04.08.24 – Den Haag (NL) – Musicon
07.08.24 – Berlin (DE) – Reset Club
08.08.24 – Jaromer (CZ) – Brutal Assault
09.08.24 – Waldmunchen (DE) – Void Fest
10.08.24 – Schlotheim (DE) – Party San Open Air
11.08.24 – Copenhagen (DK) – Stengade
12.08.24 – Hamburg (DE) – Logo
13.08.24 – Den Bosch (NL) – Willem II – supporting Aborted
14.08.24 – Weiher (DE) – Live Music Hall – supporting Aborted
15.08.24 – Dresden (DE) – HD
16.08.24 – Warsaw (PL) – Hydrozagadka
17.08.24 – Poznan (PL) – Pod Minoga
18.08.24 – Krakau (PL) – Gwarek
20.08.24 – Kassel (DE) – Goldgrube
24.08.24 – Firenze (IT) – Cpa Fi-Sud
25.08.24 – Varese Lonate Ceppino (IT) – Black Inside
Necrot sind:
Luca Indrio – Gesang/Bass – Songschreiber und Texter
Sonny Reinhardt – Gitarre
Chad Gailey – Schlagzeug
Necrot online:
https://necrot.bandcamp.com/music
https://www.instagram.com/necrot_official
https://www.facebook.com/cyclesofpain