Our Oceans: neues Album „While Time Disappears“ veröffentlicht

Our Oceans wurden vom Sänger und Gitarristen Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious) gegründet. Zu ihm gesellen sich seine ehemaligen Exivious Kollegen Robin Zielhorst (Zyniker, Onegodless) an Bass und Gesang, sowie Yuma van Eekelen (Quadvium, Pestilenz) am Schlagzeug.

Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumkonzept von While Time Disappears:

„Fundamentally, Our Oceans is about an honest and personal portrayal of emotions, thoughts and experiences, at least it is for me. As such, While Time Disappears conceptually is very much about the past 5 years of my life. It tells the story of seemingly being in a good place in life, unexpectedly being broken to your core, getting back up and overcoming. It’s a very dark album, in places, but ultimately, it does have a positive undertone. Musically, this translates into an album that’s much more varied than our debut. There’s not only sadness, melancholy and beauty in this album, there’s also a hefty dose of anger and despair in there.“

While Time Disappears Tracklist:

1 Unravel

2 Weeping Lead

3 The Heart’s Whisper

4 Motherly Flame

5 Passing By

6 Face Them

7 Your Night, My Dawn

8 You Take

9 With Hands Torn Open

Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumcover:

„From the very beginning, when we were still conceptualizing the basics of what would ultimately become While Time Disappears, I had a very strong sense of what the artwork should feel like. I pictured a very dark atmosphere with lots of warm reds, accompanied by an art style that would fuse fine art with illustrations that could almost appear in a children’s book. It took me forever to find an artist who operates in that space. Eventually though, I found a brilliant artist called Patrick Atkins. It turned out he loved our music and was incredibly easy to work with. We gave him our music, the lyrics and the album title, and that’s all he needed to create the incredible artwork you see on the cover and everywhere else in the album.“

Our Oceans mischen Singer/Songwriter-Einflüsse mit modernen, progressiven Rock-Elementen und verweben achtsame Musikalität und introspektive Texte zu einem zutiefst melancholischen und doch einzigartig weitläufigen musikalischen Universum. Eindringliche Gesangsmelodien, die von Herzen kommende Schreie der Sehnsucht, Wut und Verzweiflung tragen, treffen auf lyrische Fretless-Basslinien, kräftige Drums und fesselnde Gitarrenriffs.

Pressestimmen:

Eclipsed – “Spannendes Album, das New Artrock mit Progmetal kreuzt und Wohlklang nicht verpönt. Stake Spannungsbögen, feine Arrangements, überraschende Wendungen. Auf jeden Fall eine Entdeckung!”

Visions – “Our Oceans Spezialität ist Achtsamkeits-Prog im Tempo von Frühnebel, Sonnenuntergängen und Unterwasser-Trips.”

Fuze – “Das niederländische Trio um Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious) veröffentlicht den Nachfolger des selbst betitelten Debütalbums und macht direkt klar, dass man als Fan progressiver Rockmusik nicht mehr an Our Oceans vorbeikommen wird […] While Time Disappears befriedigt alle Erwartungen, die man an modernen Prog-Rock haben kann, und ist ein wirklich großartiges Album..”

Line-Up:

Tymon Kruidenier – Gesang & Gitarre

Robin Zielhorst – Bass & Gesang

Yuma van Eekelen – Schlagzeug

https://www.facebook.com/OurOceans/

https://www.instagram.com/ouroceansband/