Out Of Love: neue Single „Sniffin’ Glue“-Musikvideo

Die Londoner Band Out Of Love meldet sich mit einer brandneuen Single zurück. Sniffin’ Glue liegt ab sofort digital via Venn Records, dem Label der Gallows, vor. Passend dazu präsentiert das Quintett ein ansehnliches Musikvideo, das in Eigenregie im Proberaum der Newcomer gedreht wurde. Den Schnitt übernahm Harry Steel:

Sänger Jack Rogers kommentiert “Sniffin’ Glue is about being trapped in a toxic situation—a relationship or friendship you know is bad for you through and through, but you can’t help but justify it for whatever reason that may be. Once we’re aware of the things that are bad for us, sometimes breaking that habit and cycle is a lot harder than you first thought!”