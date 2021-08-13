Korpiklaani: Veröffentlichen ein Schlagzeug-Playthrough für den Song „Kiuru“ aus ihrem aktuellen Album „Jylhä“

Die finnischen Folk Metal Superstars Korpiklaani können es kaum erwarten, wieder auf Tour zu gehen, um für ihre Fans auf der ganzen Welt live zu spielen. Um die Zeit zu überbrücken, haben sie ein paar Leckerbissen zusammengestellt, um euch zu unterhalten. Ihr hochgelobtes 11. Studioalbum Jylhä wurde am 5. Februar 2021 veröffentlicht, und seitdem haben sie eine Reihe von gut gefilmten Playthrough-Videos für einige ihrer neuen Songs veröffentlicht. Den Anfang machte ein Schlagzeug-Playthrough für den Song Verikoira, dem sie mit Akkordeon-Playthroughs für die Titel Huolettomat & Pohja folgten. Und heute könnt ihr euch einen weiteren unterhaltsamen Drum-Playthrough von Samuli Mikkonen für den Song Kiuru ansehen.

Schlagzeuger Samuli Mikkonen kommentiert:

„Kiuru is not a typical Korpiklaani song drum wise. It is a fun combination of fast aggression and longing melancholy. There is a lot of stuff happening in certain parts of the song. I had a thought of making something cool like what Hoglan or Reinert did on their Death albums. I also invented ”The Heavy Shuffle” used at the end of the song. I´m sure I´m not the first one to play that kind of a beat but at least I made up a cool name for it! Special thanx to Teppo Ristola for making a huge job for filming and editing this one! ENJOY!„