Portrait: launchen Video zur neuen Single „Curtains (The Dumb Supper)“

Am 3. September werden Portrait ihr neues Album At One With None via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Einen Vorgeschmack auf At One With None bietet euch das Video zur neuen Single Curtains (The Dumb Supper), welches ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Die erste Single Phantom Fathomer könnt ihr euch nach wie vor hier anhören: metalblade.com/portrait – dort kann das Album in diesen Formaten vorbestellt werden:

– jewelcase-CD

– deluxe box set (hardcover box, white vinyl, exclusive 7″, back patch, art print, hand-signed photo card – limited to 500 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– gold vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– silver vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– red w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– green vinyl (US exclusive)

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album At One With None könnt ihr hier in unseren News nachlesen: