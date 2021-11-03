Party.San Metal Open Air: Update im Line-Up für 2022

Das Party.San Metal Open Air wartet mit einigen Neuzugängen im Line-Up auf, die da heißen: Dark Funeral, Vitriol, Eis, Misery Index, Necrot, Path Of Destiny, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, Nunslaughter, Bösedeath, Exhumed und Profanity.

Weiterhin wurden Fleshcrawl wieder auf dem Billing bestätigt.

Party.San Metal Open Air 2022:

11.08.2022 – 13.08.2022

Flugplatz Obermehler-Schlotheim

Bislang im Billing:

1914 | Alcest | Anomalie | Asphyx | Benediction | Blood Incantation | Bütcher | Cannibal Corspe | Carcass | Carnation | Caroozer | Cytotoxin | Dismember | Gaerea | Graceless | Heidevolk | High Spirits | Impaled Nazarene | Iron Flesh | Kadaverficker | Katatonia | Lunar Shadow | Manegarm | Mayhem | Motorowl | Nornir | Nyktophobia | Onslaught | Panzerfaust | Revel In Flesh | Saor | Scalpture | Shape Of Despair | Sinners Bleed | Space Chaser | Thron | Total Hate | Whoredom Rife | Wolves In The Throne Room

