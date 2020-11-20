Phase Reverse: veröffentlichen neue Single und Lyricvideo „Martyr Of The Phase“

Phase Reverse: The Return könnte der Titel ihres lang erwarteten neuen Albums sein, aber Phase Reverse entschieden sich für Phase IV Genocide, weil es unsere Welt im Hier und Jetzt am besten beschreibt. Es war vier ganze Jahre ruhig um die Band, dafür hat sie jetzt umso mehr zu sagen. Phase IV Genocide ist wenig überraschend ein zutiefst emotionales Album geworden. Es ist eine intensive Reise durch die schwierigen Zeiten, in denen wir alle leben, verkleidet in den einzigartigen Southern-Metal-Rock der Band.

Massiv, druckvoll, melodisch, schwermütig, ehrlich und mit tonnenschwerem Herzblut. Jetzt gibt es die neue Single Martyr Of The Phase auf allen Streamingplattformen, zu der die Band sagt:

„The song’s intro is a minimalistic slow heartbeat-tempo reverse anvil hit, followed by a dirty bass playing the chords and the lead guitars playing a epirotic style pentatonic lick towards the heavy drums sound keeping a slow shuffle funeral march tempo. Takis and Tas sing the two voice melody revealing the Martyr Of The Phase. The lyrics refer to the phase we call “passing” from life to death and vice versa. Where everything is so relative, time does not exist, our existence balances between different dimensions and our consciousness struggles to free itself from the shackles of matter. And this happens every second…“