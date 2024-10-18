Polar: veröffentlichen brandneue Single/Video „A New Mentality“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Five Arrows“

Die renommierte Heavy-Band Polar setzt ihren neuen Album-Zyklus mit der Veröffentlichung von A New Mentality fort. Die Band gab kürzlich bekannt, dass ihr Album Five Arrows am 22. November 2024 auf Arising Empire erscheinen wird. Im Laufe des Zyklus hat die Band bereits Unterstützung von BBC Radio 1, Metal Hammer, Consequence, Revolver, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Impericon, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora, Distorted Sound Magazine und vielen anderen Publikationen erhalten.

Adam Woodford (Gesang) kommentiert: “A New Mentality is about rebuilding Polar with the ambition of bringing Polar back to its glory days and realising that with the new members and a new found energy this can be fully archived with approaching the new era with a new mentality. This new mentality that has been created by us all, really struck a nerve with the new era of Polar so much so we wanted to use it as a subject matter of a song. The song is about showing resilience, accepting change and embracing growth. We have archived all of those by changing the bands mindset, energy with a new mentality.”

Seht euch A New Mentality jetzt auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Arising Empire (hier) an:

Weltweit auf allen DSPs ab sofort erhältlich.

Bestellt euch Five Arrows jetzt als CD, limitiertes farbiges Vinyl zusammen mit einzigartigen Merch-Optionen im Arising Empire Online Shop hier vor: https://arisingempire.com/fivearrows

Mehr Infos zu Polar, inklusive ihrer Live-Termine im November, und ihrem kommenden Album A New Mentality findet ihr hier:

Polar sind:

Adam Woodford | Gesang

Bruno Consani | Gitarre

Simon Richardson | Gitarre

Stefan Whiting | Bass

Max Flohr | Schlagzeug

