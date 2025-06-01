Psycroptic: unterschreiben bei Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records freut sich, die tasmanischen Death-Metal-Giganten Psycroptic in sein angesehenes Roster aufzunehmen, um die Veröffentlichung ihres kommenden neuen Albums zu unterstützen.

Australien ist die Heimat unzähliger Death-Metal-Bands. Nur wenige schaffen es über die Landesgrenzen hinaus, und noch weniger genießen globalen Respekt. Von diesen hat nur eine ihre Position über volle 25 Jahre gehalten: Psycroptic

Wenn die Geschichte des technischen Metals in den kommenden Jahren betrachtet wird, werden die Bücher zeigen, dass Psycroptic für einen erheblichen Teil des Genres verantwortlich ist. Die Band trat Ende der 90er Jahre in die tiefsten Undergrounds ein und zog die Metalszene durch schiere Hartnäckigkeit näher an ihren Stil heran. Ihre Musik führt den Hörer durch die dichtesten Riff-Dschungel, bevor sie mit kraftvollen rhythmischen Grooves und Blast-Beats in die Klarheit ausbricht, verankert durch die überaus talentierten Haley-Brüder. Der esoterische, undurchdringliche Picking-Stil des Gitarristen Joe webt musikalische Hooks, die den Hörer umschlingen, bevor sie zurückziehen, um Daves pulsierende Rhythmen zu enthüllen. Sie erreichen ein Synchronisationsniveau, das nur Brüder mit jahrzehntelanger gemeinsamer Spielerfahrung erreichen können. Tighter geht es nicht. Dass ihre telepathische Darbietung von der finalen Besetzung mit Todd Stern am Bass und dem charismatischen Gebrüll von Jason Peppiatt ergänzt wird, ist fast unfair. Wie alle Meister machen sie das Unmögliche unmöglich einfach.

Der Gitarrist Joe Haley kommentiert das Signin bei Metal Blade: „Having grown up listening to countless amazing bands on the Metal Blade roster, the label had a big impact on shaping who we are as musicians, essentially becoming an integral part of our creative DNA. From the early days of picking up our instruments to finding our own sound as a band, Metal Blade has always represented the pinnacle of heavy music and a place where groundbreaking artists are created and thrive. So we’re beyond honored to announce that we’re officially joining the Metal Blade family – a surreal and humbling moment for all of us in Psycroptic.“

„We’re currently in the final stages of finishing our new album, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on. To kick off this awesome new chapter on the right note, we’re dropping our brand-new single, Architects Of Extinction. Enjoy.“

Seht euch das Video zu Architects Of Extinction hier an:

Bassist Todd Stern fügt hinzu: „As Psycroptic prepares to release our ninth full-length studio album, we couldn’t be more excited about the fact that we’ve joined forces with the one and only Metal Blade Records, who will be handling its release. We feel that at this point in our career, both the timing and the fit are seemingly perfect. Metal Blade and its roster have always been exceptional, and we are very grateful and humbled to join such a legendary list of artists that have been part of the label’s family throughout the ages.“

“We are adding the final touches on our next record, but in the meantime we have something savory prepared: a dense, hard-hitting single entitled Architects Of Extinction. Get ready for the golden age of Tasmania’s most prolific metal band!“

Mit ihrem brandneuen Vertrag bei Metal Blade Records gibt es für das bevorstehendes Full-Length-Album von Psycroptic kein langsames Tempo mehr. Psycroptic sind nicht länger die lokale australische Band, die es geschafft hat: Sie sind eine globale Macht mit einem Fußabdruck von der Größe der Welt, haben nichts mehr zu beweisen und sind unermüdlich bestrebt, Wege zu finden, um euch so hart und technisch wie möglich zu rocken.

Am 06. Juni starten Psycroptic mit einer Reihe von Sommerauftritten in Australien und Europa.

Psycroptic – Live-Termine 2025

6/06/2025 Republic Bar – Hobart, AU

6/07/2025 Royal Oak – Launceston, AU

6/08/2025 Pub Rock Diner – Devonport, AU

6/10/2025 Magnet House – Perth, AU

6/11/2025 Lion Arts – Adelaide, AU

6/13/2025 170 Russell – Melbourne, AU

6/14/2025 Metro Theatre – Sydney, AU

6/15/2025 Princess Theatre – Brisbane, AU

7/26/2025 Tolminator – Tolmin, SI

7/27/2025 Backstage Free & Easy – München, DE

7/28/2025 Vaudeville – Lindau, DE

7/29/2025 Garage – Saarbrücken, DE

7/30/2025 Hellraiser – LeipziG, DE

8/02/2025 Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK

8/05/2025 La Eventhalle – Cham, DE

8/07/2025 Brutal Assault – Jaromer, CZ

8/09/2025 Alcatraz – Kortrijk, BE

8/10/2025 Hall Of Fame – Tilburg, NL

Psycroptic sind:

Dave Haley – Schlagzeug

Joe Haley – Gitarren

Jason Peppiatt – Gesang

Jason Keyser – Gesang

Todd Stern – Bassgitarre

