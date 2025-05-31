The Narrator: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Unbind Me“

The Narrator gaben vor einigen Wochen ihre Vertragsunterzeichnung bei Nuclear Blast Records bekannt und haben jetzt ihren brandneuen Song Unbind Me veröffentlicht.

Der Track, der von Ted Jensen gemastert wurde, zeigt The Narrator in ihrer intensivsten Form, mit einer unermüdlich schweren Komposition, die von hymnischen Melodien umrahmt wird. Damit beweisen sie einmal mehr, dass The Narrator auf jeder Playlist unverzichtbar sind.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Unbind Me an:

Stream Unbind Me: https://thenarrator.bfan.link/unbindme

The Narrator äußerten sich dazu: „Unbind Me marks a fresh chapter for us – with our new partners and a strong team by our side. The video, brought to life by the amazing Daniel Prieß, captures all the energy we put into this song. We can’t wait to play it live on our upcoming shows this summer and fall.“

