The Narrator: unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast Records und kündigen neue Single „Unbind Me“ für den 28.05. an

Die deutsche Metalcore-Band The Narrator hat ihre Vertragsunterzeichnung bei dem legendären Plattenlabel Nuclear Blast Records bekannt gegeben. Nach einer äußerst erfolgreichen Zeit mit Blood Blast Distribution freuen wir uns, die Band nun bei Nuclear Blast Records willkommen zu heißen. Um diese neue Partnerschaft zu feiern, kündigen The Narrator ihre brandneue Single Unbind Me für den 28. Mai an.

Pre-Save Unbind Me hier: https://thenarrator.bfan.link/unbindme

The Narrator äußern sich begeistert: „Signing with Nuclear Blast marks a true milestone for us. Throughout our journey, it’s always been important to work with partners who understand and support our vision. With Nuclear Blast, we’ve found exactly that. We’re beyond excited for what’s ahead. And it all kicks off soon: our first single of this new collaboration, Unbind Me, drops at the end of May.“

Marcus Hammer, Geschäftsführer von Nuclear Blast Records, kommentiert: „Witnessing The Narrator’s steady growth whilst distributing their music via our in-house BloodBlast offering over the last couple of years has been a real joy. So, it gives me great pleasure to welcome the band on to a full label deal here at Nuclear Blast, where we can build the team around them and continue to grow their success internationally. Here’s to the future!“

Leoni Dowidat, A&R Managerin von Nuclear Blast Records, fügt hinzu: „We are super happy and proud to welcome The Narrator into the Nuclear Blast family. Despite a still young band history, The Narrator have established themselves as one of the most exciting players in modern metalcore. We can’t wait to be a part of the next bright chapter in their career!“

The Narrator wurden 2017 im Ruhrgebiet gegründet und begeistern seitdem mit ihrem energiegeladenen Songwriting und elektrisierenden Live-Auftritten. Nach erfolgreichen Touren und Festivalauftritten haben sich The Narrator einen festen Platz in der deutschen Metalcore-Szene erarbeitet.

Im September 2024 veröffentlichten The Narrator ihr mit Spannung erwartetes Debütalbum Lore – zehn Tracks, die für sich sprechen und beeindruckende zehn Millionen Streams auf den digitalen Plattformen verzeichnen. Ihre neueste Single, Unbind Me, die von Ted Jensen (Serling Sound– Bring Me The Horizon, Green Day, Korn und vielen mehr) gemastert wurde und von einem auffälligen Musikvideo unter der Regie von Daniel Prieß begleitet wird, beweist einmal mehr, dass The Narrator auf jeder Playlist unverzichtbar sind. Eines ist sicher: Das Beste kommt noch!

The Narrator online:

https://www.thenarrator.de/

https://www.facebook.com/thenarratorhc

https://www.instagram.com/thenarratorhc/