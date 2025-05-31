Conjurer: kündigen EU/UK Headline-Tour an

Die britischen Metal-Schwergewichte Conjurer haben eine Headline-Tour durch Europa und das Vereinigte Königreich für Oktober und November 2025 angekündigt. In Festland-Europa werden sie von Frail Body unterstützt, während in Großbritannien Pijn und Death Goals mit von der Partie sind.

Conjurer äußern sich dazu: „It’s been a long time since we headlined around the UK and Europe, and to be able to do it with three bands we are extremely excited about is a real privilege. We’ll have plenty to share with you between now and then…“

Conjurer – EU Headline Tour 2025

w/ Frail Body

Oct 28 – FR – La Bulle Café, Lille

Oct 29 – FR – Le Point Ephémère, Paris

Oct 30 – FR – Le Grillen, Colmar

Nov 01 – IT – Ziggy, Turin

Nov 02 – IT – Alchemica Music Club, Bologna

Nov 04 – DE – Backstage, Munich

Nov 05 – DE – Juha West, Stuttgart

Nov 06 – NL – Doornroosje, Nijmegen (Conjurer only)

Conjurer – UK Headline Tour 2025

w/ Pijn & Death Goals

Nov 09 – UK – Damnation Festival, Manchester (Conjurer only)

Nov 11 – UK – The Joiners, Southampton

Nov 12 – UK – The Underworld, London

Nov 13 – UK – Strange Brew, Bristol

Nov 14 – UK – Asylum, Birmingham

Nov 15 – UK – Cathouse, Glasgow

Tickets: https://www.conjureruk.com/live

Conjurer online:

https://www.conjureruk.com/

https://www.facebook.com/conjureruk

https://www.instagram.com/conjureruk/