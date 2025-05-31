Conjurer: kündigen EU/UK Headline-Tour an

Die britischen Metal-Schwergewichte Conjurer haben eine Headline-Tour durch Europa und das Vereinigte Königreich für Oktober und November 2025 angekündigt. In Festland-Europa werden sie von Frail Body unterstützt, während in Großbritannien Pijn und Death Goals mit von der Partie sind.
Conjurer äußern sich dazu: „It’s been a long time since we headlined around the UK and Europe, and to be able to do it with three bands we are extremely excited about is a real privilege. We’ll have plenty to share with you between now and then…“
Conjurer – EU Headline Tour 2025
w/ Frail Body
Oct 28 – FR – La Bulle Café, Lille
Oct 29 – FR – Le Point Ephémère, Paris
Oct 30 – FR – Le Grillen, Colmar
Nov 01 – IT – Ziggy, Turin
Nov 02 – IT – Alchemica Music Club, Bologna
Nov 04 – DE – Backstage, Munich
Nov 05 – DE – Juha West, Stuttgart
Nov 06 – NL – Doornroosje, Nijmegen (Conjurer only)
Conjurer – UK Headline Tour 2025
w/ Pijn & Death Goals
Nov 09 – UK – Damnation Festival, Manchester (Conjurer only)
Nov 11 – UK – The Joiners, Southampton
Nov 12 – UK – The Underworld, London
Nov 13 – UK – Strange Brew, Bristol
Nov 14 – UK – Asylum, Birmingham
Nov 15 – UK – Cathouse, Glasgow
